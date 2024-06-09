Next Article

Tragic bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: Bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge after terrorist attack

By Chanshimla Varah 08:22 pm Jun 09, 202408:22 pm

What's the story A bus filled with pilgrims plunged into a deep gorge in Teryath village of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday after terrorists opened fire, NDTV reported. The bus was headed to Shiv Khori temple at the time. According to preliminary reports, three pilgrims were killed when terrorists opened fire, while seven more died as the bus plunged into the steep valley.

Rescue operation

Emergency response initiated following bus tragedy

Other reports suggested that the incident occurred when two masked terrorists opened fire, striking the driver and causing the vehicle to plunge into the gorge. In the wake of the suspected terrorist attack, a swift rescue operation was launched. Reinforcements from local police, army, and paramilitary forces were immediately dispatched to the scene, PTI reported.

