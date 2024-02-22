Six other skiers were rescued

J&K: Russian skier killed in avalanche at Gulmarg

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:11 pm Feb 22, 202405:11 pm

What's the story A Russian skier was killed in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)'s Gulmarg, a popular ski resort town, on Wednesday. Six other skiers were rescued, reports said. The incident took place near the Kongdoori slopes, where the group of Russian skiers ventured without local guides. Army personnel and a patrolling team from the J&K administration were quickly deployed for search and rescue operations.

Next Article

Helicopters deployed

Army's help sought in rescue operations

In a brief statement, the District Disaster Management Authority in Baramulla confirmed the death of a foreign national. "Around 1400 hours (2:00pm) today, an avalanche was recorded in Gulmarg, trapping three foreigners. Tragically, one among them is dead...," it said. "Helicopters were deployed for the rescue operation, and personnel from the Indian Army have been requested to assist," the authority added.

Twitter Post

Watch: Rescue operations carried out in Gulmarg

Statement

Khelo India athletes safe: Government

The avalanche struck Gulmarg while the Khelo India Winter Games are underway in the town. Nuzhar Gull, secretary of J&K Sports Council, confirmed the all athletes are safe. "All Khelo India athletes are safe following the avalanche in the Khilanmarg area of Gulmarg. All events are proceeding as scheduled," she announced. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the games on Wednesday.

Forecast

Recent snowfall increases avalanche risks in the region

After a dry spell in early January, Gulmarg has experienced heavy snowfall since the beginning of February. Earlier this month, an avalanche hit the Sonamarg area on Srinagar-Leh Highway near the Zojila tunnel construction workshop, but no damage was reported. Authorities have issued an avalanche warning for higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley following the heavy snowfall in early February.