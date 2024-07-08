In brief Simplifying... In brief Taylor Swift and Ice Spice have formed a strong bond since their collaboration on the remix of "Karma".

Swift has been a mentor to Ice Spice, offering her valuable advice in the music industry, and the two have been seen together at major events.

Ice Spice hinted at another potential collaboration with Swift on her debut album, "Y2K", sparking excitement among fans.

Ice Spice faces disapproval at festival

Ice Spice stands up for Taylor Swift collaboration amid trolling

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:29 pm Jul 08, 2024

What's the story Rapper Ice Spice, 24, faced a wave of disapproval from the audience during her performance at the Rolling Loud Europe Festival in Austria on Sunday. The crowd reacted negatively when Karma, a song she collaborated on with Taylor Swift, started playing. Despite the boos and thumbs-down gestures from the audience, Ice Spice responded professionally by blowing kisses to them.

Mutual admiration

Swift praised Ice Spice for 'Karma' collaboration

Swift, 34, released a remix of Karma last year and spoke highly of her experience working with Ice Spice. In a Spotify audio clip from May 2023, she revealed that the collaboration felt natural. Swift also disclosed that it was Ice Spice who initially expressed interest in working together through her team. The pair later surprised fans by performing Karma together at the New Jersey stop of Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour in May 2023.

Mentorship

Ice Spice shared Swift's valuable industry advice

Ice Spice revealed in a March interview with Billboard that Swift had offered her significant support and advice in the music industry. Recalling their time in the studio, Ice Spice said, "She told me, 'No matter what, just keep making music and everything's going to be fine.'" Since their collaboration on Karma, the two artists have developed a close relationship, attending major events together such as the 2024 Super Bowl and the 2023 MTV VMAs.

Collaboration speculation

Possible future collaboration between Swift and Ice Spice

Swift has shown continued support for Ice Spice, even appearing at Coachella in April to cheer on her performance. When Entertainment Tonight asked Ice Spice about the possibility of featuring Swift on her debut album, Y2K, she hinted at another potential collaboration. "I think she did me the favor," Ice Spice said earlier this month, leaving fans excited about what could be coming next from the dynamic duo.