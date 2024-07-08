In brief Simplifying... In brief BTS's V is launching a global exhibition, 'ARTSPACE: TYPE 1', to celebrate his photobook release.

The exhibition, mirroring the photobook's serene atmosphere, will tour cities like Seoul, Bangkok, Taipei, Vancouver, Los Angeles, and Tokyo from July to August.

What's the story Kim Taehyung—popularly known by his stage name V—from the globally acclaimed K-pop group BTS, is set to mark the launch of his TYPE 1 photobook with a worldwide exhibition named ARTSPACE: TYPE 1. Per reports, the event, organized by BTS's agency HYBE, aims to encapsulate and display Taehyung's distinctive style and peaceful moments. This theme mirrors the central concept of his forthcoming photobook.

Exhibition details

'ARTSPACE: TYPE 1' exhibition to feature immersive zones

The exhibition will offer various zones for attendees to explore, reflecting the serene atmosphere depicted in Taehyung's photobook. The event's design is intended to mirror the progression of the photobook's chapters, providing fans an opportunity to experience the ambiance firsthand. ARTSPACE: TYPE 1 is scheduled to take place in several cities and venues across the globe from July to August.

Global tour

'ARTSPACE: TYPE 1' to tour multiple cities worldwide

The confirmed venues include Platform-L in Seoul, South Korea; EmQuartier in Bangkok, Thailand; Breeze Nan Shan in Taipei, Taiwan; Metropolis at Metrotown in Vancouver, Canada; Edgemar in Los Angeles, US and 9th SyBuilding in Tokyo, Japan. In anticipation of the event and photobook release, Concept Posters 1 and 2 for TYPE 1 have been unveiled. The photobook will be accessible on Weverse Shop and other retailers such as Cokodive.

Release details

'TYPE 1': Release date and other essential details

The Type 1 photobook is aimed to showcase V's comfortable and natural self during his moments of complete rest. V carefully selected moments he wanted to cherish with ARMY (BTS's fandom), culminating in a comprehensive 224-page photobook. The photobook will be available in two versions: the Photobook version and the Magazine version. The photobook will be released on Tuesday (July 9) and the magazine version on August 6.

Discography

Glance: V's solo career and previous releases

V released his first English single FRI(END)S post-military enlistment in March. This followed his EP (extended play) Layover, launched in September 2023 before he began his mandatory service in the South Korean military. During his 18-month absence, V had confirmed several projects lined up for release. As a solo artist, he has charted four songs on the Billboard Hot 100, with Slow Dancing peaking at number 51 in 2023.