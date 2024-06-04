Next Article

Astrological signs hold no weight on well-being, study finds

By Simran Jeet 04:06 pm Jun 04, 202404:06 pm

What's the story A recent study led by Mohsen Joshanloo, an associate professor of psychology at Keimyung University in South Korea, has found no significant correlation between Western astrological signs and "subjective well-being." The research involved over 12,000 participants from the General Social Survey, an American-based survey. The study was first reported by PsyPost and published in the journal Kyklos.

Methodology

Study explores zodiac signs' impact on various life aspects

Joshanloo's study aimed to identify any relationship between the participants' self-reported zodiac birth sign and their perceived state of well-being. The sample was diverse, featuring an average age of approximately 50 years and a slight majority of female respondents, comprising 55% of the participants. In his paper, Joshanloo detailed that well-being was assessed across eight components: general unhappiness, depressive symptoms, psychological distress, work dissatisfaction, financial dissatisfaction, perceived dullness of life, self-rated health, and unhappiness with marriage.

Predictive analysis

Astrological signs fail to predict future well-being

In addition to the correlation study, Joshanloo also conducted a post-hoc analysis by examining if zodiac signs could predict future well-being. His findings indicated that astrological signs were no more predictive than random numbers. This strongly indicated that zodiac signs do not have a meaningful impact on predicting well-being, and any observed effects were likely attributable to chance.

Public perception

Despite evidence, astrological beliefs remain strong

Despite the comprehensive findings and large sample size of Joshanloo's study, it is estimated that nearly 30% of Americans still believe their fate is predetermined by their astrological sign. This belief persists even though the research shows no significant correlation between astrological signs and subjective well-being. To combat this, psychologists, educators, and policymakers should work together to educate the public and promote a science-based understanding of personality.

Scientific literacy

Challenging astrological beliefs through public awareness

Joshanloo concluded that the findings emphasize an urgent need for enhanced public awareness regarding the lack of scientific evidence supporting astrological beliefs. He suggested that robust public education initiatives are crucial for promoting scientific literacy and critical thinking skills, which would equip individuals with the necessary tools to make informed decisions and challenge unsupported pseudoscientific beliefs.