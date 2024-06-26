In brief Simplifying... In brief BTS's V is releasing a 224-page photobook, 'Type 1', showcasing his personal moments of relaxation.

The photobook, available in two versions - a comprehensive Photobook version and a portable Magazine version, is available for pre-order from June 27, with releases on July 9 and August 6 respectively.

This follows V's successful solo career, including his first English single FRI(END)S and EP, Layover, with four songs charting on the Billboard Hot 100. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

BTS's V surprises fans with 'Type 1' photobook announcement

'Type 1': BTS's V unexpectedly releases photobook, not an album!

By Tanvi Gupta 04:25 pm Jun 26, 202404:25 pm

What's the story BTS member Kim Taehyung, professionally known as V, announced his new release Type 1 on Wednesday [KST]. The announcement was made alongside a monochrome poster of the artist leaning against a wall. BigHit Music confirmed that Type 1 is not a music launch but a "photobook" capturing V's moments of rest and solitude. This unexpected news ignited excitement among ARMYs (BTS fandom), who expressed their reactions on social media.

Content

'Type 1' photobook: A glimpse into V's private moments

The Type 1 photobook will showcase V's comfortable and natural self during his moments of complete rest. The K-pop star took a hands-on approach in the initial phases of the photobook's creation. He personally curated shooting locations and titles and meticulously organized its contents, featuring bookmarks, postcard sets, and photo stickers. V carefully selected moments he wanted to cherish with ARMY, culminating in a comprehensive 224-page photobook.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the official announcement

Release

Here's when the photobook will be released

The photobook will be available in two versions: the Photobook version and the Magazine version. The Photobook version is packed with various moments V wishes to share with his fans, meanwhile, the Magazine version is designed to be portable for fans. Both versions are available for pre-order starting Thursday (June 27), with the photobook releasing on July 9 and the magazine version on August 6.

Discography

V's solo career and previous releases

V released his first English single FRI(END)S post-military enlistment in March. This followed his EP, Layover, launched in September 2023 before he began his mandatory service in the South Korean military. During his 18-month absence, V had confirmed several projects lined up for release. As a solo artist, he has charted four songs on the Billboard Hot 100, with Slow Dancing peaking at number 51 in 2023.