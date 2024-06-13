Next Article

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am Jun 13, 202402:10 am

What's the story BTS, the global K-pop sensation, will celebrate its 11th debut anniversary on Friday with the much-anticipated BTS FESTA 2024. The annual BangBangCon concert—a highlight of the FESTA celebrations—started streaming on Wednesday. This year, the event will feature streaming of classic BTS concerts due to the absence of most members who are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service. However, the band's oldest member, Jin, returned just in time for the festivities.

Jin's homecoming

Jin's special meet-and-greet session is lined up

Jin, the eldest member of BTS, concluded his military service and returned on Wednesday, and his return was privately celebrated by his fellow bandmates. Meanwhile, his homecoming sparked excitement among ARMYs, who are eagerly awaiting a special three-hour meet-and-greet session with a select group of fans on Thursday. The event will be live-streamed on Weverse, providing a unique opportunity for global fans to interact with the beloved K-pop star.

Reunion

BTS members expected to reunite for FESTA

Reports suggest that Jin's fellow BTS members—V, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, RM, and Suga—are likely to reunite with him for the annual celebration. However, the band's agency, HYBE, has not yet made an official announcement regarding their availability. Meanwhile, Seoul has been transformed into a sea of purple, a color synonymous with BTS, in honor of FESTA 2024.

Music release

Jungkook's special release for BTS FESTA 2024

In addition to the BangBangCon concert, BTS's maknae (youngest member) Jungkook released a single titled Never Let Go as part of the FESTA celebrations. The song is a heartfelt tribute to his fans who have supported him throughout his career. Following its release, Never Let Go quickly climbed to the top of major music charts worldwide. On its release day, the track amassed over 5.5M streams, making it the biggest K-pop debut of 2024 on Spotify.

India

FESTA celebrations in India!

BTS's global popularity is evident as their debut anniversary celebration extends to India. Ayushree—head of the Mumbai BTS fan club, established in 2021—shared exclusive plans with Mid-day for the big day on Friday. This year's Mumbai event, themed "Bangtan Gala," invites attendees to don gowns while enjoying performances by K-pop cover groups like Weunite, Cygnus, and Future Ninja. Additional activities include a BTS concert screening, games, a fashion show, a photo booth with traditional Korean Hanbok, and merchandise stalls.