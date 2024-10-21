Summarize Simplifying... In short The second season of 'Mithya', starring Huma Qureshi and Dassani, introduces a new character, Amit Chaudhary, played by Naveen Kasturia.

The plot thickens as Amit accuses Juhi of plagiarism, adding a twist to the family drama filled with secrets and manipulation.

Premiering on ZEE5 on November 1, the series continues to explore the complex dynamics between Juhi and Rhea, leaving viewers wondering about Rhea's fate in her quest for revenge.

'Mithya - The Darker Chapter' trailer is out

Trailer: Huma Qureshi-led 'Mithya 2' promises dark twists, family betrayals

By Tanvi Gupta 04:47 pm Oct 21, 202404:47 pm

What's the story The much-awaited trailer of the second season of Mithya, Mithya - The Darker Chapter, is finally here. The psychological thriller series is directed by Kapil Sharma and produced by Applause Entertainment and Rose Audio Visual Production. The story explores the rocky relationship between two half-sisters, Juhi (Huma Qureshi) and Rhea (Avantika Dassani) as they walk the road of revenge and retribution.

New addition



The second season of Mithya brings back Qureshi and Dassani in their lead roles but with a new face in the cast - Naveen Kasturia. Kasturia plays Amit Chaudhary, a mysterious writer who accuses Juhi of plagiarism just when her book Dhundh starts to gain success. The accusation turns Juhi's world upside down and adds a new twist to the family drama. The trailer gives a glimpse of a family drama replete with secrets, suspense, and manipulation between family members.

Star-studded cast

'Mithya - The Darker Chapter' to premiere on ZEE5

Along with Qureshi, Dassani, and Kasturia, Mithya also stars a star-studded cast including Rajit Kapoor, Indraneil Sengupta, Avantika Akerkar, Rushad Rana, and Krishna Bisht. The series promises intense drama and high stakes as it continues to explore the complex dynamics between Juhi and Rhea. Premiering on ZEE5 on November 1, Mithya also asks the burning question: Will Rhea find love and acceptance, or will her journey take a dark turn in her battle for revenge? Only time will tell.

Take a look at the trailer here