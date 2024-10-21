Trailer: Huma Qureshi-led 'Mithya 2' promises dark twists, family betrayals
The much-awaited trailer of the second season of Mithya, Mithya - The Darker Chapter, is finally here. The psychological thriller series is directed by Kapil Sharma and produced by Applause Entertainment and Rose Audio Visual Production. The story explores the rocky relationship between two half-sisters, Juhi (Huma Qureshi) and Rhea (Avantika Dassani) as they walk the road of revenge and retribution.
'Mithya - The Darker Chapter' introduces new character
The second season of Mithya brings back Qureshi and Dassani in their lead roles but with a new face in the cast - Naveen Kasturia. Kasturia plays Amit Chaudhary, a mysterious writer who accuses Juhi of plagiarism just when her book Dhundh starts to gain success. The accusation turns Juhi's world upside down and adds a new twist to the family drama. The trailer gives a glimpse of a family drama replete with secrets, suspense, and manipulation between family members.
'Mithya - The Darker Chapter' to premiere on ZEE5
Along with Qureshi, Dassani, and Kasturia, Mithya also stars a star-studded cast including Rajit Kapoor, Indraneil Sengupta, Avantika Akerkar, Rushad Rana, and Krishna Bisht. The series promises intense drama and high stakes as it continues to explore the complex dynamics between Juhi and Rhea. Premiering on ZEE5 on November 1, Mithya also asks the burning question: Will Rhea find love and acceptance, or will her journey take a dark turn in her battle for revenge? Only time will tell.