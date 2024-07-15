In short Simplifying... In short Diljit Dosanjh, a globally recognized Punjabi singer and actor, recently faced criticism for his interaction with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, amidst India-Canada tensions.

Despite the backlash, Dosanjh continues to perform worldwide, receiving praise for putting Punjabi culture on the global map and achieving milestones in his career.

His recent works include a Netflix film and a successful Punjabi romantic comedy. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Justin Trudeau surprises Diljit Dosanjh on stage

'Shameful': Why Diljit Dosanjh's interaction with Justin Trudeau stirred controversy

By Tanvi Gupta 12:50 pm Jul 15, 202412:50 pm

What's the story Indian singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh was unexpectedly joined on stage by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a live concert at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. The encounter took place at a sold-out concert and was shared widely on social media. Both Trudeau and Dosanjh posted about the meeting on their official accounts, with Trudeau seen hugging Dosanjh and sharing words of encouragement. However, this surprise meeting has elicited mixed reactions from netizens. Here's why!

Instagram posts

'Trudeau came to check out history in the making': Dosanjh

In a video, Trudeau is seen entering the venue and taking the stage to meet Dosanjh. The PM interacts with everyone—including crew members, and joins in cheering the singer's trademark line, "Punjabi aa gaye oye." "Diversity is Canada's strength. Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau came to check out history in the making: we sold out the Rogers Centre, (sic)," Dosanjh captioned his post. Meanwhile, Trudeau wrote, "Canada is a great country—where a guy from Punjab can make history and sell out stadiums."

Twitter Post

Take a look at Dosanjh's post here

Positive remarks

'Punjabis are putting India on the map': Netizens showered praise

Fans enthusiastically flooded the singer's post with praises. One comment hailed, "Punjabis are putting India on the map!" Another user expressed, "You are the pride of the whole world." Additional comments included, "Thank you for representing each one of us at this level," "This man is achieving milestones day by day," and "Proud moment." To note, the singer-actor is currently on his Dil-Luminati Tour Year '24, performing at sold-out concerts worldwide.

Rising criticism

However, Dosanjh faced backlash amid India-Canada tensions

Despite the positive sentiments, Dosanjh faced backlash from some users who accused him of supporting "Khalistanis" and criticized his association with Trudeau. One user wrote about Dosanjh, "This wasn't needed when he is working anti-India, unexpected and shameful from you bro." The criticism comes amid tensions between India and Canada following Canada's support for Khalistan in September 2023, leading to an advisory for Indian nationals in Canada and a temporary suspension of visa services for Canadians.

Twitter Post

All the hate Dosanjh received for his unexpected meet!

Unfazed artist

Dosanjh continues global performances despite backlash

Despite the backlash, Dosanjh, who has a global fan base, continues to perform live for his millions of fans around the world. He has not only dominated the music scene in Punjab but also made a significant impact in the Indian film industry with his acting skills. Recently, he starred in Imtiaz Ali's Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Parineeti Chopra. Additionally, he achieved global success with his Punjabi romantic comedy, Jatt & Juliet 3, co-starring Neeru Bajwa.