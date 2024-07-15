In short Simplifying... In short Actor Jaaferi humorously dismissed rumors of receiving a ₹30cr apartment gift from the Ambanis, as claimed by KRK.

The Jaaferi family continues to live in their luxurious Bandra home.

Meanwhile, Meezaan Jaaferi, known for his roles in films like Malaal and Hungama 2, is set to star with his father in the upcoming movie De De Pyaar De 2. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Meezaan accused of receiving luxury apartment by Mukesh Ambani

Did Ambanis gift ₹30cr apartment to Meezaan? KRK claims so

By Isha Sharma 12:39 pm Jul 15, 202412:39 pm

What's the story Actor Meezaan, son of Jaaved Jaaferi, was a constant throughout all the celebrations of the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant nuptials. On Sunday, self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan (KRK) alleged on X that billionaire Mukesh Ambani gifted Meezaan a luxurious apartment for his role in bringing the couple together. The tweet read: "Actor Javed Jaffrey son Meezan Javed Jaffrey is staying at Sandhu Palace Bandra, Mumbai. Because Mukesh Ambani has gifted him that apartment worth of ₹30cr." Did he really?

Quick response

Jaaferi debunked rumors of Ambani's gift to son

Without any ado, Jaaferi swiftly responded to KRK's allegations about the luxurious gift. He humorously dismissed the claim on X, replying to KRK's tweet with "Kuch bhi!!!" accompanied by a laughing emoji. The actor's response quickly gained attention online, adding another layer to the unfolding story. Meanwhile, the Jaaferi family reportedly continues to reside in their lavish 7,000 sq ft house in Bandra, an upscale suburb of Mumbai.

Twitter Post

Read their conversation here

Career highlights

Meezaan's career at a glance

Meezaan made his Bollywood debut with the film Malaal, also starring Sharmin Segal and Ishwak Singh. His filmography also includes Hungama 2, released in 2021, and Yaariyan 2, where he starred alongside Pearl V Puri and Divya Khosla. He will reportedly next star alongside his father in Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2, slated for release next year.