Did Ambanis gift ₹30cr apartment to Meezaan? KRK claims so
Actor Meezaan, son of Jaaved Jaaferi, was a constant throughout all the celebrations of the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant nuptials. On Sunday, self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan (KRK) alleged on X that billionaire Mukesh Ambani gifted Meezaan a luxurious apartment for his role in bringing the couple together. The tweet read: "Actor Javed Jaffrey son Meezan Javed Jaffrey is staying at Sandhu Palace Bandra, Mumbai. Because Mukesh Ambani has gifted him that apartment worth of ₹30cr." Did he really?
Jaaferi debunked rumors of Ambani's gift to son
Without any ado, Jaaferi swiftly responded to KRK's allegations about the luxurious gift. He humorously dismissed the claim on X, replying to KRK's tweet with "Kuch bhi!!!" accompanied by a laughing emoji. The actor's response quickly gained attention online, adding another layer to the unfolding story. Meanwhile, the Jaaferi family reportedly continues to reside in their lavish 7,000 sq ft house in Bandra, an upscale suburb of Mumbai.
Read their conversation here
Meezaan's career at a glance
Meezaan made his Bollywood debut with the film Malaal, also starring Sharmin Segal and Ishwak Singh. His filmography also includes Hungama 2, released in 2021, and Yaariyan 2, where he starred alongside Pearl V Puri and Divya Khosla. He will reportedly next star alongside his father in Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2, slated for release next year.