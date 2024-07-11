Anant-Radhika's wedding: 3 Falcon-2000 jets will ferry guests
The forthcoming nuptials of Anant Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant are anticipated to be among the most lavish Indian weddings in recent history. The Ambanis have reportedly chartered three Falcon-2000 jets from Club One Air for guest transportation. "The guests are coming from all over and each aircraft will make multiple trips across the country," confirmed Rajan Mehra, CEO of Club One Air, who also expects over 100 private planes to be utilized for the event.
Traffic plans and venue preparations in full swing
The wedding is set to take place at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Friday. To manage the expected surge of guests, major restrictions have been implemented around the venue. From July 12 to July 15, roads near the venue will be accessible only to "event vehicles" between 1:00pm and midnight, according to a detailed advisory issued by Mumbai's traffic police.
Lavish pre-wedding events and star-studded guest list
The Ambani-Merchant wedding follows a series of opulent pre-wedding events, including celebrations in Jamnagar, a four-day luxury cruise in Europe, and several high-profile events in Mumbai. These parties featured performances by global stars such as Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Katy Perry, and the Backstreet Boys. The guest list boasts international celebrities like David and Victoria Beckham as well as Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor.
Wedding impact: Hotel prices soar, gourmet menu planned
The Ambani-Merchant wedding has caused hotel room prices in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex to skyrocket, with some properties experiencing a tenfold increase. The wedding menu will feature handpicked delicacies from the renowned Kaashi Chaat Bhandaar, chosen by Nita Ambani during a recent visit to Varanasi. The guest list includes former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and politician Sonia Gandhi, too.
What's so special about the jets?
Per Dassault Falcon, "Spacious, stylish, light-filled and astonishingly quiet, the large-body cabin of the Falcon 2000LXS is generous and luxurious in every way, ensuring passengers superior comfort on flights of any length." "Advanced connectivity and intuitive cabin management solutions accessed with popular hand-held devices enhance productivity no matter how far from home you roam." It can carry 8-10 people in one go.