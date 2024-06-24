In brief Simplifying... In brief Talulah Riley, known for her roles in Westworld and Thor: The Dark World, and ex-wife of Elon Musk, has tied the knot with actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster, famous for his roles in Love Actually and Game of Thrones.

The couple's romance sparked on the set of the FX series Pistols in 2021 and they went public at the British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner in 2022.

This follows Riley's turbulent love life, including two marriages to Musk and a relationship with artist Matthew Rice.

Talulah Riley marries Thomas Brodie-Sangster

Talulah Riley, ex-wife of Elon Musk, weds actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster

By Tanvi Gupta 12:00 pm Jun 24, 2024

What's the story Actor Talulah Riley, previously married to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has exchanged vows with actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster in a romantic country wedding in Hertfordshire. The couple, who announced their engagement in July 2023, were spotted leaving St George's Church amid a flurry of confetti. Riley looked stunning on her special day, dressed in a satin ballgown with spaghetti straps, with her blonde hair styled into a low chignon.

Groom's outfit

Brodie-Sangster's wedding attire, Musk's support, Riley's career

Brodie-Sangster, recognized for his roles in Love Actually, Game of Thrones, and Dodger, wore an ink-blue suit jacket, a floral waistcoat, and striped trousers for the ceremony. It is not confirmed if Musk was present at the wedding, but he has previously shown support for Riley's new relationship. Riley is known for projects such as Westworld, Pride and Prejudice, and Thor: The Dark World.

Past marriages

Riley and Musk's marital history and current relationship

Riley first married Musk in 2010, but they divorced two years later. They remarried in July 2013, only to divorce again in 2016. Despite their marital history, Riley has described Musk as "the perfect ex-husband" in her book, The Quickening Riley. Meanwhile, amid news of Riley's wedding, Musk made headlines for welcoming his third child with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. Speaking to Page Six, the father of 12 revealed that their bundle of joy was born earlier this year.

Romance timeline

Riley and Brodie-Sangster's love story and engagement

Riley and Brodie-Sangster's romance began on the set of the FX series Pistols in March 2021. They made their relationship public at the British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner in 2022. In an interview with The Times, Riley shared that they hadn't considered each other as romantic prospects until they both did at the same time.

Love life

Troublesome love life of Riley

Meanwhile, Riley's love life has been turbulent. Following her split from Musk, she quietly began seeing artist Matthew Rice, who had recently divorced ceramics designer Emma Bridgewater after a 30-year marriage in 2018. He is 23 years her senior, so she earned massive flak for the relationship. Following the abrupt end of their relationship, she began dating the GOT actor.