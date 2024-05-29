Next Article

AI experts clash on social media

Meta AI chief mocks Musk's xAI recruitment drive on X

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:14 pm May 29, 202403:14 pm

What's the story Yann LeCun, the head of AI at Meta, has publicly ridiculed Elon Musk on X. This came in response to Musk's recent call for AI specialists to join his $24 billion project, xAI. Musk had posted an appeal on X, inviting tech professionals to contribute to xAI's mission of "understanding the universe" via an unwavering pursuit of truth, free from popular or political biases.

LeCun's sarcastic retort to Musk's appeal

LeCun responded to Musk's appeal with a sarcastic comment. He said, "Join xAI if you can tolerate a boss who: - insists that your project will be completed next year. - asserts that your work could kill everyone and needs to be halted or paused. - professes a 'maximally rigorous pursuit of the truth' yet spreads bizarre conspiracy theories on his social platform." LeCun referenced Musk's claims from April, where he suggested artificial general intelligence shall emerge by next year.

Musk's plans for a supercomputer

According to The Information, Musk plans to build an enormous supercomputer, dubbed the "gigafactory of compute," to support xAI. The firm wants this supercomputer with 100,000 NVIDIA chips, operational by 2025. In a recent investor presentation, Musk highlighted his dedication to ensuring the project is finished on time. The report says that the supercomputer will be "at least four times the size of the largest GPU clusters currently in existence," including those utilized by Meta for training AI models.

Musk's AI start-up is improving Grok

xAI is currently improving Grok, a chatbot designed to access real-time data from X, which is also owned by Musk. The latest clash between Meta and Musk erupted after xAI disclosed a significant achievement on Sunday. The firm had secured $6 billion in a Series B funding round.