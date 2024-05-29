Next Article

India considers restrictions on online gaming to tackle addiction

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:55 pm May 29, 202402:55 pm

What's the story The Indian government is contemplating the introduction of stringent regulations on online gaming, including time and expenditure limits. This move is primarily aimed at addressing growing concerns over gaming addiction among children and young adults. The proposed strategy mirrors measures implemented in China and has reportedly gained significant support, inside the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), according to the Economic Times.

Market overview

India's booming gaming market under scrutiny

India is currently one of the world's largest gaming markets with an estimated 570 million active gamers. Approximately 25% of these players are engaged in real-money gaming activities. The proposed regulations aim to limit both the duration of gaming activities, and the amount of money a player can spend on them.

Regulatory strategy

Government's proactive approach to online gaming regulation

The government's approach marks a departure from relying only on self-regulatory organizations (SROs), to determine the permissibility of games. An official from the IT ministry views this as a suitable alternative to certifying games, as it lowers the risk of industry influence on regulatory decisions. The proposed regulations would require gaming companies to develop mechanisms, to ensure gamers adhere to the set limits.

Implementation details

Tailoring spending limits and industry collaboration

The spending limits could be adjusted, depending on factors like a player's historical spending patterns and age demographics. Government officials are hopeful about the feasibility of implementing these measures. They emphasize the need for partnerships with the gaming industry to develop effective solutions.

Past developments

Earlier proposals for self-regulation rejected

In April last year, the IT ministry invited proposals for forming an SRO, giving stakeholders a 90-day window to submit their suggestions. However, all three proposals received were rejected due to concerns surrounding potential industry bias. The proposed changes are still under discussion, but there is agreement within the ministry about the necessity for robust measures to combat gaming addiction among young people.