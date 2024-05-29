Next Article

Promoter entities bought 72.7 lakh shares of Adani Enterprises worth ₹2,162 crore

Adani Group increases ownership in Adani Enterprises and Adani Green

By Mudit Dube 02:17 pm May 29, 202402:17 pm

What's the story The Adani Group, under the leadership of Gautam Adani, has increased its stakes in Adani Enterprises and Adani Green Energy. This move comes as both companies prepare for a significant fundraising initiative. According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), promoter entities bought 72.7 lakh shares of Adani Enterprises worth ₹2,162 crore. They also acquired 1.39 crore shares of Adani Green Energy, valued at ₹2,507 crore.

Internal dealings

Adani Group's internal transactions boost stakes

The share purchases were carried out between May 10 and May 23. Emerging Market Investment DMCC, an Adani Group entity, bought shares of Adani Enterprises worth ₹764 crore. Kempas Trade and Investment acquired shares valued at ₹1,398 crore. Similarly, Ardour Investment Holding and Adani Tradelines purchased shares of Adani Green Energy worth ₹1,599 crore and ₹908 crore, respectively. As of March 31, promoters held 72.61% of Adani Enterprises and 56.37% of Adani Green.

Fundraising

Adani Enterprises and Adani Energy Solutions announce fundraising plans

Earlier today, Adani Enterprises board approved ₹16,600 crore fundraising plan. On Tuesday, Adani Energy Solutions announced that its board had approved a fundraising initiative of up to ₹12,500 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and other methods. These moves are part of the Adani Group's broader strategy to attract global investors, support India's infrastructure development, and diversify their shareholder base.

Investor interest

Adani Group's expansion plans attract major investments

Despite facing criticism for a limited investor base, Adani Group companies have recently drawn substantial investments. Nearly $6 billion has been invested by prominent firms such as Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners LLC, Qatar Investment Authority, and Total Energies over the past year. This financial support positions the Adani Group for aggressive expansion in the future. Board approvals for fundraising resolutions indicate their readiness to secure favorable financing terms swiftly.