Samsung union represents over a fifth of the company's total workforce

Samsung union announces first-ever strike over demands for higher wages

By Mudit Dube 01:46 pm May 29, 2024

What's the story Samsung Electronics's union in South Korea has announced plans for its first-ever walkout next week, demanding higher wages. The union, with over 28,000 members, represents over a fifth of the company's total workforce. It has declared a work stoppage on June 7. This action is part of broader protest measures against what they perceive as labor and union repression. The historic walkout will be the first strike at the South Korean technology giant since it was founded 55 years ago.

Protest demands

Union demands additional leave day and performance-based bonuses

The union is not only demanding higher wages but also an extra day of annual leave and transparent performance-based bonuses. This comes in response to Samsung's decision to raise wages by 5.1% this year, a move seen as insufficient by the union. The union has accused the tech behemoth of failing to present a compromise plan during recent negotiations. In response, Samsung Electronics has committed to engaging sincerely in discussions with the union.

Strike defense

Union defends decision to strike amid company's struggles

A union official defended their decision to strike, stating that the company's current business challenges should not be used as an excuse to ignore their demands. "The company has been saying they are facing crisis all along for the past 10 years," the official said. The union has warned that all company sites across South Korea will be impacted by its June 7 action. This announcement comes as Samsung faces challenges in certain sectors, including advanced semiconductor chips.