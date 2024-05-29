Next Article

IndiGo announces female-friendly seat selection option on flights

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:59 pm May 29, 202401:59 pm

What's the story IndiGo has introduced a new facility, allowing female passengers to check seats pre-booked by other female travelers, during web check-in. The airline aims to enhance the travel comfort and safety of women, especially those flying alone, by enabling them to choose a seat next to another female passenger. "The feature offers visibility of seats booked by female passengers only during web check-in. It is specifically tailored to PNRs with women travelers," the airline said in a statement.

Market research

IndiGo's commitment to women's safety and comfort

Before launching this facility, IndiGo conducted market research to better understand the requirements of its female passengers. This initiative is part of the airline's broader commitment to women's safety and comfort. The new feature is currently being tested and is available to women travelers, whether they are flying alone or as part of a family booking.

Flight sale

IndiGo announces special prices

In addition to the new seating feature, IndiGo has also announced a special sale on domestic as well as international flights. The sale, which runs from today to May 31, 2024, offers fares starting at ₹1,199. The discounted fares are applicable for travel between July 1 and September 30, this year. Customers can also enjoy an exclusive discount of up to 20% on preferred seat selection charges.

Sale benefits

IndiGo's flight sale aims to encourage travelers

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, expressed his enthusiasm about the sale. He stated, "We are pleased to announce a limited period sale on domestic and international flights. We believe this special offer will encourage travelers who seek budget-friendly, seamless, and unforgettable travel experiences." Malhotra also emphasized that the sale reinforces IndiGo's commitment to providing affordable fares and excellent service across its extensive network.