Amid Pannun case, India-US to hold security talks this week

Feb 26, 2024

What's the story A government delegation of the United States (US) will be in India on Wednesday for the Homeland Security Dialogue (HSD) with officials of the Union Home Ministry. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will lead India's delegation, while Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Kristie Canegallo will represent the US. The two sides are expected to discuss cooperation in counterterrorism, cyber security, illegal mobility, aviation security, global supply chain, and maritime security among others.

Talks have resumed after a two-year break following accusations of India's involvement in a failed assassination attempt on Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The US alleges that an unnamed Indian official and an Indian Nikhil Gupta were central to the plot. The HSD, initiated in 2010 after the India-US counter-terrorism agreement, had its first meeting in May 2011. Former President Donald Trump halted the talks, but they restarted in 2021 under President Joe Biden.

Key issues on India's agenda for HSD

India has prepared a list of topics for discussion during the HSD, including criminals exploiting asylum status and pro-Khalistani elements conducting terrorist activities in India. Assistance in apprehending the attacker of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, extradition status of Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, terror fugitives, and terror financial investigations are also on its list. India also plans to provide to the US a list of over 100 fugitives, wanted by law enforcement agencies, who have taken refuge there.

Meeting to focus on cyber attacks on critical infrastructure

During the HSD, India intends to express concerns about terrorist groups using digital space to spread radical views, recruit members, and fund terrorism. The country will also discuss cyberattacks on its critical infrastructure, such as banks, railways, power and energy, and hospitals. In the past, these infrastructures have been targeted by non-state actors from China, Cambodia, the Philippines, and Myanmar.

US's agenda for HSD includes counter-narcotics, anti-Khalistani elements

An official has said that heads of the Narcotics Bureau, National Investigation Agency (NIA), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Internal Security (IS) will be part of the HSD. The US is expected to address topics such as anti-Khalistani elements, immigration, counter-narcotics, border and group supply chain security. Law enforcement investigative cooperation, local and state law enforcement engagements, child sexual exploitation, human trafficking, trade and economic security, and cybersecurity are also on its agenda.