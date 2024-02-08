Gong is out on bail

Chinese-origin engineer arrested in US for stealing missile tracking technology

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:11 pm Feb 08, 202405:11 pm

What's the story Chenguang Gong, a former engineer and US citizen originally from China, has been arrested on federal charges, for allegedly stealing trade secret technology. This technology, developed by the US government, is used to detect nuclear missile launches and track ballistic and hypersonic missiles. The Justice Department announced Gong's arrest on Wednesday, and emphasized the importance of protecting American technology from foreign threats.

Next Article

Incident

Details of the theft

Court documents reveal that Gong transferred 3,600 files from his work laptop to personal storage devices while working at a Los Angeles research and development company. These files contained blueprints for advanced infrared sensors designed for space-based systems. The US government and the company had invested millions of dollars annually for over seven years to develop this technology, which Gong is now accused of stealing.

Issues

Economic and national security implications

According to the Justice Department, the information stolen by Gong is worth hundreds of millions of dollars and is among the company's most important trade secrets. If competitors or international actors were to obtain this technology, it could cause significant economic damage to the firm and pose a threat to US national security. US Attorney Martin Estrada stressed the need to safeguard the nation's security from those seeking to steal American technology.

Tangle

Gong's connections to China's talent programs

During their investigation, the FBI discovered that Gong had applied multiple times to "Talent Programs" run by China between 2014 and 2022, while working for major US tech companies. These programs aim to identify individuals with skills and knowledge that could benefit China's economy and military. Gong submitted applications proposing similar products to those produced by his employers and traveled to China seeking funding for his proposals. If convicted, Gong (57) could face up to 10 years in federal prison.

Legal

Next court hearing by February 20

Gong has been granted bail on a $2.5 million bond, subject to location monitoring and a curfew. At the San Jose hearing, he was represented by a deputy federal public defender. Gong has been ordered to make another court appearance in Los Angeles by February 20, but it is unclear who will represent him at that hearing.

Others

Two Iranians also on US scanner

The Justice Department has also charged two Iranians in a separate case involving sensitive technology. Abolfazi Bazzazi (79) and his son Mohammad Resa Bazzazi (43), violated export laws by conspiring between 2008-2019 to export US military, aerospace, and firefighting equipment to Iran. The father-son duo live in Iran and are yet to be arrested.