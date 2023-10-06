Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize
Oct 06, 2023
Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi has won this year's Nobel Peace Prize for fighting against women's oppression in Iran and for promoting human rights at large. Notably, Mohammadi is serving a 10-year sentence in Tehran's Evin Prison for "spreading anti-state propaganda." The Royal Swedish Academy chose her for the award after conferring the award last year to Belarusian human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski.
