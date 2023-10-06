Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

1/2

World 1 min read

Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

By Prateek Talukdar 02:48 pm Oct 06, 202302:48 pm

Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi has won this year's Nobel Peace Prize for fighting against women's oppression in Iran and for promoting human rights at large. Notably, Mohammadi is serving a 10-year sentence in Tehran's Evin Prison for "spreading anti-state propaganda." The Royal Swedish Academy chose her for the award after conferring the award last year to Belarusian human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski.

2/2

Here's the official announcement