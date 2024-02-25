Your FASTag may be deactivated if KYC isn't completed by February 29

FASTag KYC deadline set for February 29: How to update

By Akash Pandey 09:49 pm Feb 25, 202409:49 pm

What's the story The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) recently launched the "One Vehicle, One FASTag" program to improve toll collection efficiency and reduce traffic jams. This initiative aims to prevent using a single FASTag for multiple cars and vice versa. In addition to the latest initiative, the government wants FASTag users to complete their Know Your Customer (KYC) process by February 29 to avoid deactivation. Here, you can learn how to update your FASTag KYC, check its status, and more.

Next Article

Online process

Updating FASTag KYC online

To update your FASTag KYC online, head to https://fastag.ihmcl.com and sign in with your registered mobile number. Navigate to the Dashboard Menu, click on My Profile, choose the KYC option, and then select the "Customer Type." Follow the on-screen prompts and check the mandatory declaration box to update your KYC. You can also update your KYC through your partner bank's website. Go to https://www.netc.org.in/request-for-netc-fastag, select FASTag issuer bank, click on the link on the website, and follow the on-screen instructions.

Another method

How to update FASTag KYC offline

For offline KYC updates, visit your nearest FASTag issuer bank with your PAN, address proof, identification document, and passport-size photos. You can ask a bank representative for a FASTag KYC form and submit it along with the necessary documents. The bank will then verify the form and process it. You will receive an email and SMS notification once your FASTag KYC is updated.

Insights

Checking FASTag KYC status online

To check your FASTag KYC status online, go to https://fastag.ihmcl.com and sign in with your registered mobile number. Access the Dashboard Menu and click on My Profile to view your KYC status. If your number isn't registered on the NHAI FASTag website, download the MyFASTag app to register first, then follow the steps mentioned above to check your Fastag KYC status.