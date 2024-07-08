In brief Simplifying... In brief Aaliyah Kashyap, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, declined an invitation to the Ambani wedding, calling it a "circus" and a PR stunt.

'Refused to attend Ambani wedding; it's a circus': Aaliyah Kashyap

By Tanvi Gupta 05:06 pm Jul 08, 202405:06 pm

What's the story Every celebrity in India currently seems eager to attend the grand wedding of billionaire heir Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant—whether they have an invitation or not. However, despite receiving an invite, there's one person who RSVP'd with a big, fat "no thanks." Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap refused to participate in the "wedding of the year," and recently shared her views on the spectacle, describing it as a "circus."

Event critique

'I have more self-respect than to sell myself out...'

Kashyap took to her Instagram broadcast channel and expressed, "The Ambani wedding is not a wedding at this point, it's become a circus." She elaborated that she was invited as part of a public relations effort. "I was invited to some events because apparently they're doing PR???? (Don't ask me why) but I said no because I would like to believe I have a little more self-respect than to sell myself out for someone's WEDDING."

Celebrity performance

Kashyap commented on Bieber's performance at 'sangeet'

Kashyap also shared her thoughts on Justin Bieber's performance at the sangeet ceremony of Anant-Radhika last Friday. She wrote, "It's like oh we have this extra money what should we do with it? Oh let's call JUSTIN BIEBER, (sic)." For those still unaware, Bieber reportedly charged a whopping ₹84cr for his performance, where he sang some of his most popular hits including Baby, Sorry, and What Do You Mean.

Reaction

This is how netizens reacted to Kashyap's revelation

Reacting to Kashyap's criticisms, one user commented, "It's obvious they have PR...but my question is why!? They don't need image cleansing. They have nothing to gain financially from curating an image like this. Why spend this kind of money and energy on making it a public event when it could be invested in more profitable ventures?" However, some users criticized the filmmaker's daughter for her comments. One wrote, "She's talking as if she's not rich, she's also super duper rich."

Star-studded event

Other celebrities who attended Ambani-Merchant 'sangeet' ceremony

Meanwhile, the sangeet ceremony was a glamorous star-studded affair, attended by a host of B'town celebrities. Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Badshah and Karan Aujla, Veer Pahariya, and Manushi Chhillar were among those who performed at the event. To note, the traditional wedding ceremony for Anant-Radhika is scheduled for Friday in Mumbai.