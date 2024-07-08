In brief Simplifying... In brief 'Vincenzo' star Song Joong-ki is set to become a father for the second time.

'Vincenzo' actor Song Joong-ki to become a father again!

What's the story Renowned South Korean actor Song Joong-ki and his wife, British actor Katy Louise Saunders, are expecting their second child. The news was confirmed by the actor's agency, HighZium Studio, on Tuesday. The agency stated: "Actor Song Joong-ki is becoming a father of two," but refrained from revealing further details about the baby's gender or expected birth date. Notably, the actors welcomed their first child, a son, in June 2023.

Song-Saunders's journey to parenthood

Song and Saunders, who tied the knot in January 2023, welcomed their first son in June of the same year. The actor has been known for his privacy regarding personal matters, including details about his second child. However, after the birth of his first kid, he shared a heartfelt message: "I finally met my baby here in Rome...He is a healthy son...I am taking care of my family very happily."

When Song expressed his joy at becoming a father

The Korean actor further expressed his joy at becoming a father last year, calling it "the most precious gift" for him and his wife. "I think this is the most precious gift that has come to my wife and I, whose biggest dream has been to have a happy family for the rest of our lives." He also shared his experience of parenthood in a multicultural household, stating: "We'll figure out how the three of us will communicate."

Meanwhile, Song gained prominent globally with his role in 'Vincenzo'

The actor, known for his role in the 2019 Netflix series Vincenzo, met former British actor Saunders years after his divorce from Song Hye-kyo and fell in love. Fans were surprised in January last year when Song announced his wedding to Saunders and revealed that they were expecting their first baby together. Vincenzo notably ranked fourth on Forbes's list of the most-viewed Korean series on Netflix in 2021.