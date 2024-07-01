Billy Cyrus's ex-wife levels abuse, manipulation allegations against him
Australian musician Firerose—real name Johanna Rose Hodges—has accused her estranged husband, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, of abuse and manipulation. In a recent interview with Page Six, she claimed that Miley Cyrus's father imposed "very strict rules" during their relationship. She stated that she wasn't allowed to have a car or visitors and was only permitted limited outings. Notably, Cyrus filed a divorce petition after only seven months of marriage.
Firerose detailed Cyrus's control and verbal abuse
Firerose described her life with Cyrus as one of "systematic isolation." "If I had to send a text, I had to read it out to him for permission," she said. She also recounted instances of verbal abuse, describing his outbursts as "illogical and insane and terrifying." Similar claims were made in June filings where she accused Cyrus of "extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse," citing his alleged substance abuse issues as contributing factors.
Firerose anticipates Cyrus using the past against her in divorce
As their divorce proceedings continue, Firerose expressed fear that Cyrus would use her past against her. She referred to the "very dark years" before her sobriety and stated, "I think he will use every single thing against me." She concluded by labeling him as an "evil man." Despite suffering, she claimed she "couldn't find the courage to leave." The couple, who began dating in 2022 after collaborating on songwriting, exchanged vows in October 2023.
Cyrus accused Firerose of similar abuses in divorce filings
In a twist, Cyrus has also accused Firerose of abuse and isolation in his divorce filings. He alleges that she isolated him from his family and obstructed communication with his daughter. Furthermore, he claims to have been "verbally, emotionally, and physically abused" by Firerose. Meanwhile, on the same day Firerose gave the explosive interview, Cyrus posted a cryptic message in the caption of an Instagram post, stating, "I'm sure very soon the truth will come to light."
Previously, Cyrus sought a restraining order amid divorce proceedings
Cyrus filed an emergency motion in a Tennessee court, seeking a temporary restraining order to prevent Firerose from making any "unauthorized" use of his personal and business credit cards and accounts. Court documents reveal that Cyrus alleges Firerose made 37 unauthorized charges on his business account totaling $96,986. The singer filed for divorce from Firerose citing "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct." Before his relationship with Firerose, Cyrus was married to Tish Cyrus for 28 years.