Viral: Justin Bieber's 'Baby,' 'Sorry' ignite Anant-Radhika's sangeet night
Pop icon Justin Bieber returned to the stage in India, performing at the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on Friday night. The event was part of the wedding festivities for Anant, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and his wife Nita. Bieber's electrifying performance, featuring a medley of his hits, set the internet ablaze once again, marking his return to public performances after nearly a year.
Bieber invited internet sensation Orry on stage!
Clad in a black and white ensemble, Bieber took the stage at the Ambani sangeet, captivating the audience. A viral video shows him rocking his signature sunglasses and gloves, keeping the vibe cool and casual. Bieber delivered a medley of his greatest hits, including Boyfriend, Sorry, and Baby, getting the crowd, including celebrities, to sing along and dance. In a memorable moment, he even shared the stage with Orry (Orhan Awatramani) for a rendition of Where Are U Now.
Take a look at this clip here!
Bieber's performance marked his return to the public stage
The pop star had previously canceled his Justice World Tour due to health struggles with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disorder causing facial paralysis. This surprise performance was a delight for Beliebers (Bieber fans) who had been missing his live concerts. On the viral videos, one of the comments read: "Justin with his old stuff is a treat to watch." Another wrote, "He's still the same old vibe." Another user said, "We are not ready for this bang-on concert."
Star-studded 'sangeet' ceremony for Ambani-Merchant wedding
The sangeet ceremony was a glamorous affair with several celebrities in attendance, including Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor. The wedding festivities for Anant and Merchant began with the Mameru ceremony at the Ambani's residence Antilia in Mumbai on Wednesday. The couple is set to exchange vows on July 12.