In brief Simplifying... In brief Justin Bieber made a surprise comeback at the star-studded sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, performing his greatest hits and delighting fans.

The pop star, who had previously cancelled his Justice World Tour due to health issues, shared the stage with celebrities like Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, and others.

The wedding festivities, set to culminate on July 12, began with a glamorous ceremony at the Ambani's residence in Mumbai. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Justin Bieber performs at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding ceremony

Viral: Justin Bieber's 'Baby,' 'Sorry' ignite Anant-Radhika's sangeet night

By Tanvi Gupta 10:02 am Jul 06, 202410:02 am

What's the story Pop icon Justin Bieber returned to the stage in India, performing at the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on Friday night. The event was part of the wedding festivities for Anant, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and his wife Nita. Bieber's electrifying performance, featuring a medley of his hits, set the internet ablaze once again, marking his return to public performances after nearly a year.

Highlights

Bieber invited internet sensation Orry on stage!

Clad in a black and white ensemble, Bieber took the stage at the Ambani sangeet, captivating the audience. A viral video shows him rocking his signature sunglasses and gloves, keeping the vibe cool and casual. Bieber delivered a medley of his greatest hits, including Boyfriend, Sorry, and Baby, getting the crowd, including celebrities, to sing along and dance. In a memorable moment, he even shared the stage with Orry (Orhan Awatramani) for a rendition of Where Are U Now﻿.

Twitter Post

Take a look at this clip here!

Comeback concert

Bieber's performance marked his return to the public stage

The pop star had previously canceled his Justice World Tour due to health struggles with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disorder causing facial paralysis. This surprise performance was a delight for Beliebers (Bieber fans) who had been missing his live concerts. On the viral videos, one of the comments read: "Justin with his old stuff is a treat to watch." Another wrote, "He's still the same old vibe." Another user said, "We are not ready for this bang-on concert."

Celebrity attendance

Star-studded 'sangeet' ceremony for Ambani-Merchant wedding

The sangeet ceremony was a glamorous affair with several celebrities in attendance, including Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor. The wedding festivities for Anant and Merchant began with the Mameru ceremony at the Ambani's residence Antilia in Mumbai on Wednesday. The couple is set to exchange vows on July 12.