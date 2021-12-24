Entertainment 5 expensive, bizarre things Justin Bieber has spent money on

5 expensive, bizarre things Justin Bieber has spent money on

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Published on Dec 24, 2021, 05:40 pm

Justin Bieber has a stunning net worth of $285 million

It's been quite a ride for Justin Bieber. The Canadian, who completed 12 years of being the pop sensation last month, owns many expensive things such as a Ducati 848 EVO, Lamborghini Aventador, a mansion in Ontario, Audi R8, and a penthouse in Amsterdam, to mention a few. But he has also spent his dollars on many bizarre things. Here are five of them.

Number 1 A pair of Savannah breed cats that cost him $35,000

In 2019, Bieber brought home two exotic kittens and named them Sushi and Tuna. According to reports, the Savannah breed cats cost him $35,000. Though the singer and his wife, Hailey, love them to death, the cats being in their possession didn't sit right with PETA, resulting in a "cat fight," quite literally, between them. We know who won it in the end!

Number 2 His $15,000 pink grills that shocked internet in 2017

What's an artist if they don't own a little bit of bling? Bieber is no different when it comes to spending oodles on jewelries. In 2017, he took the internet by a storm with his set of grills. The pink sapphire set cost him $15,000. He posted videos and photos with the grills and here's what we think about it: Baby Baby Baby... No...

Number 3 His $150,000 gift to his friend French Montana

This one is not a possession as such, but more of a gift for which the STAY singer spent $150,000! As a mark of gratitude, in 2016, he gave an expensive gold chain to his rapper friend French Montana to mark the latter's birthday. The two had collaborated for Why You Mad (Infinity Remix) in 2015 and became thick friends since then.

Number 4 Hailey's engagement ring, which costs roughly half a million

Bieber and Hailey dated for a year from 2015 before splitting. They patched up after three years, and got engaged. To make it special for his girl, he bought a diamond ring for her. And here are its specifications: Between 6 to 10 carats, it's a large, elongated oval-shaped diamond. Price? About half a million. He popped the question in 2018 in Bahamas. (ROMANTIC!)

Number 5 He spent $25,000 on a 'Family Guy' pendant

Source: TMZ report

Who doesn't love Family Guy? But, Bieber's fandom went a step ahead when he spent a whopping $25,000 for a custom-made pendant of Stewie Griffin, a main character and probably the most loved one on the show. The splurging happened in 2011, when the crooner bought the piece of jewelry made of 14-carat gold, and over 12 carats of multi-colored rubies and white diamonds.