Tom Holland is looking for lost treasure in 'Uncharted' trailer

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 24, 2021, 04:10 pm

'Uncharted' received a new trailer ahead of its February release

Tom Holland is booked and busy. While his avatar as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is still impressing audiences around the world, the actor is back with an adventure tale. Sony dropped the trailer for his upcoming venture, Uncharted, which is based on a video-game franchise by the same name by Naughty Dog, a Sony-owned firm. Holland is also the executive producer of this film.

Context Why does this story matter?

The game, developed for PlayStation consoles, follows a treasure hunter, Nathan Drake, traveling across various parts of the world to discover mysteries and treasures. The film, directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland-fame), will follow Drake's origin story and show us how he became a skilled treasure hunter. The story has been penned by Rafe Judkins, who co-wrote the screenplay with Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

Plot Summary: Huge treasure, duo-energy, big bad guy

At the center is a fortune worth $5bn, apparently lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. To recover that fabled gold, treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) recruits astute thief Nathan Drake (Holland). But not only do they have to learn to cooperate but also beat the magnanimous Moncada (Antonio Banderas) to the chase, who thinks the treasure belongs to him.

Twitter Post Watch the trailer here

The race for the greatest treasure is on… if they can survive each other first. Watch the trailer for #UnchartedMovie, exclusively in movie theaters February 18. pic.twitter.com/0FNI12ER6b — Uncharted (@unchartedmovie) December 23, 2021

Notable Will Holland win over hearts with his version of Drake?

Fans of the game would know how cinematic and polished the gameplay is and thus its transition into a Hollywood live-action movie is not that difficult to imagine. Now, we'll have to see if fans find relatability in Holland's version of Drake. The primary cast also includes Sophia Taylor Ali, and Tati Gabrielle, who get a glimpse in the trailer.

Information It comes to Indian theaters on February 18

Apart from various high production value action sequences and a brilliant aerial "tumbling" scene (if you will), another attractive point would be Holland and Wahlberg's grumpy but funny buddy energy. It doesn't exactly click in the trailer but we can't judge before watching the film. The Sony production premieres exclusively in the theaters on February 18 in India, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.