New releases on OTT platforms this week

'Kakuda,' '36 Days,' 'Pill': Upcoming exciting OTT releases across platforms

By Isha Sharma 04:10 am Jul 09, 202404:10 am

What's the story New week, new OTT releases. This week, viewers can expect a variety of new movies and TV shows on multiple OTT platforms such as Netflix, ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. The offerings include a horror comedy Kakuda, a comedic journey in Wild Wild Punjab, and the second half of the first season of Showtime. Each platform promises to deliver diverse content catering to different tastes.

#1

'Wild Wild Punjab'

Netflix will stream the comedy film Wild Wild Punjab on Wednesday. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banner of Luv Films, the movie features a star-studded cast including Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Sunny Singh, Patralekhaa, Jassie Gill, and Ishita Raj. Wild Wild Punjab follows a group of friends on a 'break-up trip' across Punjab, aiming to help one of them find closure after a breakup.

#2

'Vikings: Valhalla'

Netflix's sequel to the History Channel's Vikings, titled Vikings: Valhalla, is gearing up for its third season on Thursday. Netflix promises "even more bloodbaths and beards" as it brings historical characters Leif Erikson, Harald Sigurdsson, and Freydis Eiriksdottir to their concluding arcs. It stars Sam Corlett, Leo Suter, Frida Gustavsson, Laura Berlin, David Oakes, and Bradley Freegard.

#3

'Kakuda'

Director Aditya Sarpotdar is back after the thrilling success of Munjya. His horror-comedy film Kakuda, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saqib Saleem, will premiere on ZEE5 on Friday, Kakuda takes place in Ratodi, a village in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, which is known for its ancient curse. The narrative of the film revolves around the unusual ritual of opening two similar-looking doors in each house every Tuesday at 7:15pm to avoid Kakuda's wrath.

#4

'36 Days'

On Friday, SonyLIV will stream 36 Days, a crime-thriller series. It stars Sharib Hashmi, Neha Sharma, and Purab Kohli, among others. IMDb describes it as, "Led by an ensemble cast, 36 Days is a crime thriller which takes you through a twisted maze of lies, deceit, love and intrigue. Relationships and people are unmasked and exposed, and secrets come tumbling out of the closet."

#5

'Showtime'

Disney+ Hotstar will conclude the week with the release of part two of Showtime Season 1 on Friday. The drama, set in the cutthroat world of Bollywood, sees protagonist Raghu Khanna (Emraan Hashmi) facing severe setbacks in his production house. This continuation promises to further intensify the gripping narrative that has captivated viewers since its debut. It also stars Mahima Makwana, Vijay Raaz, and Mouni Roy.

#6

'Pill'

Director Raj Kumar Gupta, celebrated for No One Killed Jessica (2011) and Raid (2018), is set to make his debut in the digital space with the web series Pill. The series, which will be available on JioCinema from Friday, delves into the pharmaceutical industry. It stars Deshmukh in the lead, while Pawan Malhotra and Anshul Chauhan are also a part of the cast.