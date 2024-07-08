In brief Simplifying... In brief Raj Kumar Gupta's new OTT venture, 'Pill', starring Riteish Deshmukh, is set to expose the medical industry's malpractices.

Director Raj Kumar Gupta's digital debut 'Pill' will stream on JioCinema from Friday

Raj Kumar Gupta-Riteish Deshmukh's 'Pill' will expose medical industry's malfunctionings

By Isha Sharma 01:24 pm Jul 08, 2024

What's the story Acclaimed director Raj Kumar Gupta, celebrated for his impactful real-life narratives like No One Killed Jessica (2011) and Raid (2018), is set to make his debut in the digital space with a web series titled Pill. The series, offered by JioCinema, delves into the pharmaceutical industry. Gupta chose this project over other offers as he found the concept more appealing and relevant to contemporary times.

Series focus

'Fictional take on the medical world'

Gupta spoke about why he chose this film as his foray into the OTT space. Gupta told Mid-Day, "While I had many offers to direct web series earlier, the stories didn't appeal to me as this concept did." "We all are consuming pills every day, and we live in an environment where we are impacted by what we see and read. While these form the basis of Pill, it's a fictional take on the medical world."

Significance

The show merges different thrilling genres into one

Further speaking about the show's importance, Gupta said, "How many times does an average Indian pop pills in a year? It's important to know what goes into the pill, how it is made, and whether taking drugs is safe or not. We've read about fake or substandard drugs." "Those are the questions we've raised with Pill. It's a blend of thriller, drama, and investigative journalism."

Actor's input

Gupta praised Deshmukh's contribution to the show

Gupta lauded lead actor Riteish Deshmukh's contribution to the project, describing him as a "director's actor." He highlighted that Deshmukh, being a director himself, brings valuable insights and queries to the set. "So, when he comes on set as an actor, he has his own suggestions and queries. It's always welcome if an actor comes on my set with his intellect." The show will stream from Friday.