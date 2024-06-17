In brief Simplifying... In brief Netflix's hit series 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' is set for a second season, despite initial low viewership reports.

The first season, which featured a star-studded guest list, has been a global success, ranking among the top two shows on Netflix India and making it to the Global Top 10 Non-English TV list.

The cast, including Archana Puran Singh and Sunil Grover, have confirmed their return, promising fans they won't have to wait long for the new season.

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:09 pm Jun 17, 202402:09 pm

What's the story Netflix India has confirmed the renewal of its popular weekly comedy show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, for a second season. The announcement was made through Netflix India's official social media channels on Monday, accompanied by a video featuring highlights from the first season. In the video, show host Kapil Sharma is seen announcing both the conclusion of the first season and the upcoming return of a second one.

'This has been a wonderful first season...'

Sharma, the host of The Great Indian Kapil Show, expressed his enthusiasm about the show's renewal. He stated, "This has been a wonderful first season... We are grateful for all the love pouring in from across the globe." He added that collaborating with Netflix has been fulfilling and promised not to keep their audience waiting too long for the next season.

'The Great Indian Kapil Show's success and cast details

The Great Indian Kapil Show has been ranked among the top two shows on Netflix India since its launch. It also holds the distinction of being the first Indian series to stay on the Global Top 10 Non-English TV list for five weeks. The show boasts an ensemble cast including Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur.

Cast member confirmed plans for renewal

Despite initial reports of low viewership, the cast of The Great Indian Kapil Show confirmed their return for a new season. However, their return was cemented by Kiku Sharda, a member of the show's ensemble much earlier. Speaking to News18, he said, "We have done 13 episodes and the second season will come out soon... We have already planned the next season and it will come out soon. There won't be a very huge gap."

'The Great Indian Kapil Show's first season highlights

The first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which premiered on March 30, spanned over 12 episodes with its finale set to air on June 22. It featured a diverse array of guests from the entertainment industry such as Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza, Badshah, DIVINE, Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali, and Parineeti Chopra. The finale episode will feature Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan.

