In brief Simplifying... In brief The release of 'Pushpa 2', featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, has been delayed, with the team now considering a December 2024 premiere.

The sequel will continue the story of Pushpa Raj, with the plot focusing on the conflict between Arjun and Faasil's characters.

More details about the film are eagerly anticipated by fans. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Pushpa' sequel postponed due to delays

'Pushpa 2' release postponed, eyeing December 2024 premiere: Report

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:33 pm Jun 17, 202401:33 pm

What's the story The much-awaited sequel to the 2021 blockbuster, Pushpa: The Rise, has been postponed according to a new Pinkvilla report. Originally slated for an August 15, 2024 release, the film titled Pushpa: The Rule will now miss its Independence Day weekend premiere. This decision was reportedly taken due to difficulties in wrapping up the shoot and finalizing the edit on time. "The discussions about delay in Pushpa have been going on for a while now," revealed a source to the portal.

Release speculation

New release date for 'Pushpa 2' under consideration

While the new release date for Pushpa: The Rule is yet to be officially announced, it is expected to be revealed soon. The aforementioned sources suggested that the team, including Allu Arjun, director Sukumar, and producer Mythri Movie Makers, are contemplating a December 2024 release. "Pushpa 2 team is considering several date options - which includes Dussehra 2024, December 2024, and Pongal 2025," shared an insider source.

Sequel details

'Pushpa 2' to continue with star-studded cast and intriguing plot

The sequel to Pushpa: The Rise will continue to feature Arjun in the role of Pushpa Raj. Other key roles will be played by Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The plot of Pushpa 2 is expected to revolve around the conflict between Arjun and Faasil's characters. This delay in release has temporarily halted their promotional campaign, which so far included a teaser and two songs. Further details about the film are eagerly awaited by fans worldwide.