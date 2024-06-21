In brief Simplifying... In brief "Showtime," a series directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, offers a realistic look into the life of showbiz character Raghu Khanna, played by Hashmi.

The series, which features celebrity cameos, focuses on Khanna's journey to mend relationships and restore his legacy in the industry.

Hashmi, who added a touch of his own life to the character, has other significant projects in the pipeline, including "Shootout at Byculla" and "The Last Ride." Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Get ready to stream 'Showtime' once again in July

'Showtime': Remaining episodes lock July 12 date on Disney+ Hotstar

By Isha Sharma 04:53 pm Jun 21, 202404:53 pm

What's the story Emraan Hashmi's web series, Showtime, premiered in March on Disney+ Hotstar. Now, producer Karan Johar has announced that the remaining episodes will drop on July 12. The announcement was made via a video showcasing scenes from the series, in which, Hashmi says, "The beginning of a film is very easy, with fun, a bit of romance, and some playful banter. But the real excitement starts after the interval." The series also stars Mouni Roy and Rajeev Khandelwal.

Twitter Post

Watch the new teaser here

Series insight

'Showtime': A glimpse into the lives of showbiz characters

Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, Showtime delves into the journey of Raghu Khanna (Hashmi) toward redemption and ambition. The series focuses on Khanna's efforts to mend relationships and restore his legacy within the showbiz industry. It provides a realistic portrayal of its characters, revealing their vulnerabilities and struggles. The show also features cameos by several celebrities such as Janhvi Kapoor and Hansal Mehta.

Future endeavors

Hashmi's upcoming projects and motivation behind 'Showtime'

Earlier, while promoting the show, Hashmi said, "The material given to me was very well-etched and detailed, and I added a bit of my own life to it. Much of the work was done in pre-production. Then there was the other part of finding Raghu on the sets." Hashmi has a number of significant projects lined up. These include Sanjay Gupta's Shootout at Byculla and The Last Ride with Raashii Khanna.