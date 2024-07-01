In brief Simplifying... In brief Juhi Chawla recalls a time when Shah Rukh Khan's car was seized due to unpaid EMI, but she encouraged him, predicting his future success.

What's the story Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla recently recounted the initial struggles of her frequent co-star and business partner, Shah Rukh Khan, at an event organized by the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry. She revealed that during his early acting days, Khan, a Delhi native, didn't have a home in Mumbai. "He used to come from Delhi. I don't know where he stayed. He used to have tea with the unit, eat with the unit, and blended in the unit seamlessly."

'He had a black Gypsy. But it was taken away'

Chawla further highlighted Khan's commitment to his profession, noting that he often worked two to three shifts a day. "He was doing Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992) with me, Dil Aashna Hai (1992), and another film with Divya (Bharti, Deewana, 1992). He was very driven," she stated. She also shared an incident when Khan's car was repossessed due to non-payment of EMI. "He had a black Gypsy. But it was taken away one day because he couldn't pay the EMI."

Chawla's encouragement and Khan's current success

Despite the setback, Chawla encouraged Khan during his difficult times. "I told him, 'Don't worry, you'll have many more cars one day.' And he still remembers that," she said. Today, Khan is a Bollywood superstar with a collection of luxury cars and a sea-facing bungalow in Mumbai. He will next be seen in the film King, collaborating with his daughter Suhana Khan, and share screen space with Salman Khan in Tiger vs Pathaan.

Chawla and Khan's professional journey together

Chawla and Khan, who co-own the Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders, first collaborated in the 1992 film Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and have since worked together on numerous projects. Their professional relationship extends beyond acting, into business partnerships as well. Meanwhile, Chawla was last seen in the thriller series Hush Hush on Amazon Prime Video.