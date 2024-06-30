Shishir Sharma 'blessed' to be part of Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'
Veteran actor Shishir Sharma, who portrays Rishi Vasishtha in the upcoming epic-drama Ramayana, recently shared insights about his experience of working in the film. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, he described the project as "huge and larger-than-life," expressing awe at its scale. He also conveyed his happiness and sense of being "blessed" to participate in such a significant project.
Sharma's preparation for his first mythological role
Sharma revealed that he has been following director Nitesh Tiwari's guidance for his role as this is his first venture into mythological cinema. He shared that the team conducted extensive research on posture, body language, tonality, and character arc which he adheres to. The actor also highlighted the challenge of maintaining continuity in makeup for a mythological character, which takes at least 1.5 hours to apply. The tent-pole is led by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash.
Sharma's shooting schedule and future projects
Sharma has been filming for Ramayana since April, with shooting expected to continue until the end of July. The film, also starring Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, and Rakul Preet Singh, is being shot in Mumbai and is slated for a Diwali 2025 release. Besides Ramayana, Sharma has other projects lined up, including Pune Highway, Sant Tukaram, Songs of Paradise, and Bagawat.
Sharma's concerns over short film platforms
Sharma, who recently won the Best Actor award at the Lucknow Short Film Festival for his film Dvaita: Duality, expressed concern about finding suitable platforms for short films. Despite receiving accolades at festivals, he noted the difficulty in showcasing a 35-minute film. This highlights an ongoing struggle within the industry to find appropriate venues for shorter cinematic works.