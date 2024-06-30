In brief Simplifying... In brief Actor Shishir Sharma is excited to be part of Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana', his first mythological film, where he's been focusing on posture, body language, and character arc under Tiwari's guidance.

The film, also starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, is set for a Diwali 2025 release.

Sharma, who recently won an award for his short film, voiced concerns about the lack of suitable platforms for short films.

Veteran actor Shishir Sharma on 'Ramayana'

Shishir Sharma 'blessed' to be part of Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:03 pm Jun 30, 202406:03 pm

What's the story Veteran actor Shishir Sharma, who portrays Rishi Vasishtha in the upcoming epic-drama Ramayana, recently shared insights about his experience of working in the film. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, he described the project as "huge and larger-than-life," expressing awe at its scale. He also conveyed his happiness and sense of being "blessed" to participate in such a significant project.

Role preparation

Sharma's preparation for his first mythological role

Sharma revealed that he has been following director Nitesh Tiwari's guidance for his role as this is his first venture into mythological cinema. He shared that the team conducted extensive research on posture, body language, tonality, and character arc which he adheres to. The actor also highlighted the challenge of maintaining continuity in makeup for a mythological character, which takes at least 1.5 hours to apply. The tent-pole is led by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash.

Upcoming work

Sharma's shooting schedule and future projects

Sharma has been filming for Ramayana since April, with shooting expected to continue until the end of July. The film, also starring Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, and Rakul Preet Singh, is being shot in Mumbai and is slated for a Diwali 2025 release. Besides Ramayana, Sharma has other projects lined up, including Pune Highway, Sant Tukaram, Songs of Paradise, and Bagawat.

Short films

Sharma's concerns over short film platforms

Sharma, who recently won the Best Actor award at the Lucknow Short Film Festival for his film Dvaita: Duality, expressed concern about finding suitable platforms for short films. Despite receiving accolades at festivals, he noted the difficulty in showcasing a 35-minute film. This highlights an ongoing struggle within the industry to find appropriate venues for shorter cinematic works.