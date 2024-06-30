In brief Simplifying... In brief Simone Biles wowed audiences with a flawless gymnastics routine, featuring tracks from Taylor Swift and Travis Scott, and secured the top spot in the women's qualifying.

Meanwhile, Swift was captivating fans in Europe with her Eras Tour, sharing insights about her pandemic-era album, Folklore.

Both women, at the top of their respective fields, continue to impress and inspire with their performances. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Taylor Swift praises gymnast Simone Biles's routine

Taylor Swift obsesses over Simone Biles's routine: Here's why

By Tanvi Gupta 05:57 pm Jun 30, 202405:57 pm

What's the story Pop sensation Taylor Swift has publicly praised Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles for her floor routine set to Swift's song Ready for It? during the 2024 US Olympic Gymnastics Trials. The 34-year-old singer expressed her admiration on social media, stating, "Watched this so many times and still unready. She's ready for it tho." This comment was in response to a video of Biles's performance posted by the NBC Olympics & Paralympics account.

Biles's routine

Biles performed 'hardest tumbling pass' to Swift's track

The 27-year-old Biles began her routine with Swift's track from the 2017 album Reputation. During her performance, she smoothly and effortlessly executed what a commentator described as the "hardest tumbling pass in the world," the triple-double, as Swift's song played in the background. To note, this challenging move was first performed by Biles during the US Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2019.

Twitter Post

Have you checked out this video yet?

Biles' success

Biles incorporated Travis Scott's song, topped women's qualifying list

In addition to Swift's track, Biles also incorporated Travis Scott's song Delresto (Echoes), featuring Beyonce, into her Friday floor routine. Despite a few wobbles in the beam event, her performances on the floor, bars, and vault contributed to her finishing the first half of the women's qualifying in first place. The gymnast was cheered on at Minneapolis's Target Center by her mother Nellie and husband Jonathan Owens, a Chicago Bears player.

Swift's tour

Swift entertained fans in Europe amid Biles's triumph

While Biles was impressing audiences in Minneapolis, Swift was concurrently entertaining fans during the European leg of her globe-trotting Eras Tour. The singer is currently performing in Ireland after celebrity-filled shows in London that included an on-stage appearance from her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. During her performances at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Friday and Saturday, Swift embraced the colors of the Irish flag and shared insights about her pandemic-era album, Folklore.