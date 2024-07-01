In brief Simplifying... In brief Dive into the world of Bollywood with these epic films that beautifully blend history, love, and royal intrigue.

From the passionate love story in 'Bajirao Mastani' to the courageous stand in 'Kesari', these films offer grand sets, compelling performances, and poignant narratives.

Bollywood epics of royal intrigue: Top movies to watch

By Anujj Trehaan 03:14 pm Jul 01, 2024

What's the story This article delves into Bollywood's deep-seated interest in the drama of royalty, showcasing five films that skillfully unravel the intricacies of palace politics, power dynamics, and the vivid mosaic of Indian history. These cinematic works blend historical fidelity with creative storytelling, offering audiences an engaging and immersive journey through the grandeur and complexity of India's royal heritage, thus providing a captivating viewing experience.

Movie 1

'Jodhaa Akbar'

Jodhaa Akbar, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, portrays Mughal Emperor Akbar and Princess Jodhaa Bai's marriage. Set in the 16th century, it evolved from a political alliance to true love, fostering religious tolerance and stability in the empire. The film is praised for its historical accuracy, grand sets, and compelling performances, capturing a significant era of Indian history.

Movie 2

'Bajirao Mastani'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani recounts the tale of Peshwa Bajirao I and his second wife Mastani. The film beautifully captures their passionate love affair against the backdrop of war and political intrigue in 18th-century India. With stunning visuals, elaborate costumes, and powerful performances by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, it presents a poignant story of love battling societal norms and familial opposition.

Movie 3

'Padmaavat'

Another masterpiece by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat is based on the legendary Queen Padmavati known for her beauty and valor. The story revolves around her husband King Ratan Singh's battle to protect his kingdom from Sultan Alauddin Khilji's obsession with Padmavati. This visually spectacular film showcases themes of honor, sacrifice, and unyielding courage amidst lush cinematography and memorable music.

Movie 4

'Mughal-E-Azam'

Mughal-E-Azam, directed by K. Asif, is a classic that tells the tragic love story of Prince Salim (later Emperor Jahangir) and Anarkali, a court dancer. Set during Emperor Akbar's reign, it explores love challenging societal norms. Noted for its grand production, iconic music by Naushad Ali, and box office success, it remains a landmark in Indian cinema.

Movie 5

'Kesari'

Kesari﻿ is inspired by the true Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers fought against thousands of Afghan invaders in 1897. Directed by Anurag Singh and featuring Akshay Kumar as Havildar Ishar Singh, it depicts a significant stand for courage. While not about royalty, it embodies themes of valor, sacrifice and patriotism, aptly concluding our list.