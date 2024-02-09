'Showtime' is backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment

What's the story Following the announcement of Love Storiyaan, Karan Johar has revealed the release date of his other anticipated OTT project, titled Showtime. Featuring a star-studded cast comprising Emraan Hashmi and Naseeruddin Shah, among others, Showtime is set for release in March. The filmmaker shared glimpses of the behind-the-scenes action, revealing its release date. Read on for information on its streaming platform, date of release, cast, and more.

'Showtime' explores nepotism and power struggles in Bollywood

Showtime delves into the controversial topic of nepotism in the film industry, with Hashmi portraying the "Badshaah of Bollywood." The series highlights how those who criticize nepotism often aspire to become insiders themselves. Shah, on the other hand, takes on the role of a shrewd businessman who declares, "Cinema dhandha nahi dharam hai saadda (Cinema is not my business but my religion)."

'Showtime': When and where it is being released

The highly-anticipated series will be premiering on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8. Previously, Hashmi, while speaking about the series, said, "We have always seen the audience longing to know more about what goes on behind the closed doors of Bollywood, and let me just say, we have heard you all. Get ready to dive deep into the tales of Bollywood."

Other actors on the team

Apart from the talented Hashmi and the seasoned actor Shah, Showtime will feature Mouni Roy as an actor who faces various challenges. Also joining them in the series is Rajeev Khandelwal, who was last seen in Bloody Daddy as the antagonist. The stellar cast will see actors Shriya Saran and Vijay Raaz play pivotal roles in the series, too.

'Showtime' is helmed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar

The web series is created by Sumit Roy and co-directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar. Showtime is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital division of Johar's Dharma Productions. Alongside Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Desai have joined in as executive producers. The first look of Showtime was unveiled on December 20, 2023, showcasing captivating scenes and dialogues from the series.