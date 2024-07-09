In brief Simplifying... In brief The Ambani residence was buzzing with Bollywood stars and political figures for the haldi ceremony of Anant and Radhika.

The rumored couple, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina, along with internet sensations Orry and Alaviaa Jaffrey, turned heads in matching nightwear, hinting at a possible dress code.

Unique nightwear fashion statement at event

Lovebirds alert! Khushi-Vedang's matching attire turns heads at Ambani's 'haldi'

What's the story Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is turning out to be the ultimate destination for all things glamor and gossip, and their haldi ceremony on Monday night was no exception. The event saw rumored couple Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina make a bold fashion statement. The pair stood out in coordinated nightwear amidst the glamorous outfits of other high-profile guests. Could this be a hint at their blossoming romance?

Matching outfits

Was it some kind of themed dress code?

The rumored couple was captured leaving the event in matching blue T-shirts, checkered pajamas, and casual chappals (slippers), igniting widespread curiosity. A video went viral in which The Archies co-stars briskly walked toward their vehicle. Kapoor led the way with Raina close behind. However, shortly after that, internet sensations Orry and Alaviaa Jaffrey were also spotted in the same nightwear outfits, suggesting it might have been a themed dress code.

Celebrity turnout

It was yet another star-studded celebration!

The haldi ceremony, part of the ongoing pre-wedding celebrations for Anant and Radhika, occurred at the Ambani residence, Antilia. The event was attended by numerous Bollywood celebrities and political figures including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Manushi Chhillar. Many celebrities were spotted leaving Antilia after the ceremony, adorned with the ceremonial turmeric paste, embracing the joyous tradition of the haldi ritual.

Extravagant celebrations

Ambani's pre-wedding events set new standards for grandeur

Undoubtedly, the billionaire family has set new benchmarks for grandeur with their pre-wedding events, which started earlier this year in March. They invited Rihanna to perform in India for the first time at their Jamnagar event and hosted a luxurious cruise soiree in Italy and Rome, which saw performances by international artists like Katy Perry. Earlier this month, they hired Justin Bieber to entertain guests at their star-studded sangeet ceremony.

Wedding plans

Everything to know about the impending wedding

The wedding of Anant and his longtime girlfriend, Radhika is scheduled for Friday (July 12) at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. Following Hindu vedic rituals, the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony will be held on Saturday (July 13), followed by the Mangal Utsav, or wedding reception, on Sunday (July 14). This grand event is expected to be one of the biggest marriages in India.