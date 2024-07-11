In short Simplifying... In short The star-studded guest list for Anant and Radhika's wedding includes celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Jay Shetty, and David Beckham, alongside political figures such as Boris Johnson and John Kerry.

The event, set to take place at the Jio World Convention Centre, will also host global business leaders like Mark Tucker of HSBC and Amin Nasser of Aramco.

The grand affair will conclude with a reception featuring Bollywood stars and prominent Indian politicians.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding will likely be attended by global celebrities

Kim Kardashian, Jay Shetty, Boris Johnson: Anant-Radhika's star-studded guest list

By Isha Sharma 12:30 pm Jul 11, 202412:30 pm

What's the story Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are preparing for their upcoming nuptials, set to take place in a traditional Hindu Vedic ceremony on Friday. The Economic Times reported that the event will be graced by an array of high-profile guests from various sectors including entertainment, politics, and sports. The pre-wedding festivities kicked off in Jamnagar in March and international artists like Katy Perry, Rihanna, and Justin Bieber have performed at different events. Check out the jaw-dropping guest list.

Celebrity and political heavyweights to attend Ambani-Merchant wedding

The wedding guest list reportedly boasts a mix of celebrities, politicians, and sports figures. Reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, and self-help guru Jay Shetty are among the entertainment personalities expected to attend. David and Victoria Beckham may fly down, too. The political sphere will be represented by former UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, among others.

Global business leaders to grace Ambani-Merchant wedding

The event is also likely to see a strong presence from the global business community. Mark Tucker, Chairman of HSBC Group; Amin Nasser, CEO of Aramco; and Michael Grimes, Managing Director of Morgan Stanley are among the business leaders expected to attend. Other potential notable attendees include Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe; Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Managing Director of Mubadala; Jay Lee, Chairman of Samsung Electronics; and Gianni Infantino, the President of FIFA.

The wedding venue and schedule revealed

The wedding is scheduled to take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra. Following the main ceremony, a Shubh Aashirwad will be held on Saturday, with a grand wedding reception set for Sunday. The event promises to be an extravagant affair attended by several Indian union cabinet ministers, chief ministers, and other prominent businessmen. Bollywood stars, such as Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, among others, will also be present.