In short Simplifying... In short "Kalki 2898 AD" has become Amitabh Bachchan's biggest hit, surpassing the earnings of "Animal" and becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024.

The film, which initially gained traction from its Telugu version, has now seen significant profit from the Hindi belt, earning ₹229.05 crore.

Globally, it has made a remarkable ₹900 crore, further solidifying its place in box office history. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Kalki 2898 AD' breaks records

'Kalki 2898 AD' outperforms 'Animal,' becomes Amitabh Bachchan's biggest hit

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:26 pm Jul 11, 202412:26 pm

What's the story The Prabhas-led film Kalki 2898 AD has surpassed Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, becoming the most successful movie of Amitabh Bachchan's career. After two weeks in theaters, the film garnered ₹7.5 crore on its 14th day, bringing its domestic total to ₹536.75 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Following a drop of over 75% on its second Monday, the film's collections have remained in single digits.

Revenue breakdown

'Kalki 2898 AD' saw major earnings from Hindi belt

Initially, Kalki 2898 AD saw most of its earnings from the Telugu version. However, it is now largely profiting from the Hindi belt. On day 14, the Hindi version raked in ₹4.75 crore, while the Telugu version only made ₹1.7 crore. The film's Hindi version has so far earned ₹229.05 crore and the Telugu version has garnered ₹252.1 crore.

Global impact

'Kalki 2898 AD' surpassed 'Animal' in worldwide earnings

The producers of Kalki 2898 AD, Vyjayanthi Films, announced on the 11th day of release that the film had earned ₹900 crore worldwide. This figure surpasses that of Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which was one of the highest grossers of 2023 with ₹915 crore worldwide. Thus, Kalki 2898 AD has not only outperformed domestically but also made a significant impact globally.

Record breaker

It has become highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024

While Kalki 2898 AD is still the second-biggest hit for lead star Prabhas after SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, it has become the biggest hit for veteran stars Bachchan and Kamal Hassan. The film also surpassed Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024 with earnings of ₹218.9 crore in just 12 days. This achievement further cements its place in box office history.