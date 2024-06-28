In brief Simplifying... In brief 'Jatt & Juliet 3' has made a splash with the second-largest Punjabi opening in India, boasting a 46.43% occupancy rate.

Despite stiff competition from 'Kalki 2898 AD' in the Delhi-NCR region, the film is expected to have raked in around ₹8 crore globally on its first day.

'Jatt & Juliet 3' box office collection: Day 1

'Jatt & Juliet 3' marks second-biggest Punjabi opening in India

By Isha Sharma 10:33 am Jun 28, 202410:33 am

What's the story The Punjabi comedy film Jatt & Juliet 3, featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa, has reportedly secured its place as the second-biggest Punjabi opener of all time in India. The film, directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, was released on Thursday and received largely positive reviews. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, it earned ₹3.25 crore nett on its opening day.

Audience response

'Jatt & Juliet 3' occupancy rates and show numbers

On its first day, Jatt & Juliet 3 saw an overall Punjabi occupancy of 46.43%, with the majority of viewers attending the night show. In Chandigarh, the film had a 55% occupancy for 173 shows while in Delhi-NCR, there were 355 shows with an occupancy rate of 31.75%. Jalandhar and Ludhiana reported even higher occupancies of over 66% with a total of 154 shows between them.

Box office comparison

'Jatt & Juliet 3' versus other Punjabi openers

The record for the biggest Punjabi opener in the country is still held by Gippy Grewal's 2023 film Carry on Jatta 3, which made ₹4.55 crore on its opening day. Before Jatt & Juliet 3, Dosanjh's films Honsla Rakh and Shadaa held the second and third spots, earning ₹2.52 crore and ₹2.4 crore respectively on their opening days. Reports suggest that Jatt & Juliet 3 may have made around ₹8 crore globally on its first day.

Market competition

'Jatt & Juliet 3' faces competition from 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Despite its strong hold in Punjab, Jatt & Juliet 3 will face stiff competition in the Delhi-NCR region from Kalki 2898 AD. Also released on Thursday, the film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and has a special appearance by Kamal Haasan. Fans of Dosanjh have a double treat this week as he has also sung the Bhairava Anthem for Kalki 2898 AD.