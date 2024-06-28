In brief Simplifying... In brief Anil Kapoor is set to star in 'Subedaar', a film about a man rebuilding his relationship with his daughter amidst family turmoil, available on Amazon Prime Video.

Currently, Kapoor is balancing hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3 and preparing for 'Subedaar', emphasizing the film's emotional depth.

Anil Kapoor returns to action genre with 'Subedaar'

'Subedaar' is mix of emotions and actions, reveals Anil Kapoor

By Isha Sharma 10:00 am Jun 28, 202410:00 am

What's the story Veteran actor Anil Kapoor is preparing for his upcoming role in the action film Subedaar, where he will portray a retired Indian Army officer adjusting to civilian life. Known for his diverse roles, Kapoor's recent films include JugJugg Jeeyo (2022), Animal (2023), and Fighter (2024). However, Subedaar, directed by Suresh Triveni, marks his return to the action genre after a significant hiatus.

The story revolves around a civilian turning into a fighter!

A source told Mid-Day, "Anil's character Subedaar Arjun Singh is trying to rebuild his relationship with his grown-up daughter when his family comes under attack." "How he turns from a man leading a civilian life into a fighting machine again forms the crux of the story. " The film will be available on Amazon Prime Video and is set in Mumbai.

Kapoor balances 'Bigg Boss OTT' hosting and 'Subedaar' prep

Kapoor is currently juggling his time between hosting the third season of Bigg Boss OTT 3 and preparing for Subedaar. Expressing his enthusiasm for the upcoming film, he said, "We'll hopefully complete shooting this year. Subedaar is strongly based on emotions. If there is action in the film, there is also an emotion behind it." "The most important thing is not to take yourself seriously; just go with the flow and have some fun."

Kapoor's role selection criteria over his 40-Year career

In his career spanning over four decades, Kapoor has portrayed a wide range of characters. When asked about his criteria for selecting roles, he said, "I choose my projects according to the script, director and producer. I'm a firm believer of good content and the person who has written it. I go with their conviction." He expressed anticipation for his collaboration with writer-director Triveni.