Aftab Shivdasani is set to star in a unique 'musical romance horror' film, 'Kasoor', a genre blend unexplored in Indian cinema.

The actor, who has been making a strong comeback on digital platforms, will portray an author-backed character.

The film is unrelated to the 2001 movie of the same name, where Shivdasani played a wealthy journalist accused of murder.

Aftab Shivdasani to star in genre-bending film 'Kasoor'

Aftab Shivdasani to star in 'unique romance horror' 'Kasoor'

By Tanvi Gupta 05:00 pm Jun 22, 202405:00 pm

What's the story Following the success of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (ZEE5) which starred Manoj Bajpayee and was based on Advocate PC Solanki's life, filmmaker Asif Shaikh has enlisted Aftab Shivdasani for his next venture. Titled Kasoor, the film—directed by Glen Barrett—is said to be a musical horror flick. Coincidentally, the upcoming film shares the same title as Shivdasani's 2001 psychological thriller, which happened to be one of his most successful films from the 2000s.

Producer Shaikh excited about 'Kasoor's unique concept

The producer expressed enthusiasm about the unique concept of Kasoor, describing it as a "musical romance horror," a genre blend not yet explored in Indian cinema. He reportedly revealed to ETimes that Shivdasani was instantly attracted to the story and would portray an author-backed character. The team is currently finalizing casting for two other lead roles: a female lead and another male lead. "The announcement will follow soon," he added.

'Kasoor': A unique addition to Shivdasani's filmography

Apart from Shivdasani's involvement, there is no connection between the upcoming film and the one released in 2001. In the previous movie, Shivdasani portrayed Shekhar Saxena, a wealthy journalist accused of murdering his wife. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the movie draws inspiration from the 1985 American film Jagged Edge and concludes with elements reminiscent of the 2000 film What Lies Beneath.

Shivdasani's digital success paved the way for 'Kasoor'

Shivdasani has been making a strong comeback with a focus on digital platforms after a successful Bollywood career. His digital debut in 2020 was the critically and commercially successful revenge thriller Poison 2 on ZEE5. The series was directed by Vishal Pandya. He continued his success in 2021 with another critically acclaimed performance in the Disney+ Hotstar series Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story.