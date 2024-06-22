In brief Simplifying... In brief Director Gopichand Malineni is making his Bollywood debut with a film starring Sunny Deol, promising a unique, 'racy' and 'realistic' script.

Gopichand Malineni-Sunny Deol's film will be 'racy' and 'realistic'

What's the story Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni recently announced his collaboration with Bollywood actor Sunny Deol for an upcoming Hindi-Telugu bilingual film. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Malineni expressed his enthusiasm about directing Deol, who he believes is the ideal choice for a South Indian-style masala film. The project was officially launched on Thursday and shooting is scheduled to commence on Saturday. Saiyami Kher co-stars alongside Deol.

Malineni is not nervous about his Bollywood debut, instead, he feels confident that it will be a successful film. "I wrote the script knowing it'll be perfect for someone like Sunny," Malineni stated, adding, "Luckily, Mythri Movie Makers (the producers) also agreed and helped me approach him. To my surprise, Sunny said yes immediately because he liked it so much." Malineni is known for films like Veera Simha Reddy and Bodyguard.

While Malineni remained reserved about the specifics of the script, he hinted at its distinctive nature. "The film has a particular plot point that sets it apart. It's not just about the mass elements my films usually have; it's going to be a racy script with a touch of realism," he explained. "He's a big action hero, I'm a mass director and we have the perfect script." He also clarified that this project is not a remake.