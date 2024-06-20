Gopichand Malineni-Sunny Deol team up for 'India's biggest action film'
Following the success of his film Veera Simha Reddy, Tollywood director Gopichand Malineni has announced a new project featuring Bollywood actor Sunny Deol. This comes after a previously planned project with Ravi Teja was shelved for various reasons. The movie, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, is already creating a buzz in the industry. This will be Deol's first pan-Indian project!
Production details and crew of the new project revealed
On Thursday, production companies, Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, released an announcement poster for the project, tentatively titled SDGM. The film's music will be composed by Thaman S, while Rishi Punjabi will handle the cinematography. Avinash Kolla has been assigned the responsibility of production design. Per reports, the shooting for this high-budget movie is set to commence later this month.
Here is the poster of the film
Other projects of the actor in the pipeline
Deol, who bounced back last year after starring in Gadar 2, is now looking ahead at the release of Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947. It also stars Ali Fazal and Preity Zinta and is produced by Aamir Khan. In addition to that, he recently announced Border 2 and will be completing his film Soorya after a two-year-long gap. Deol is back and how!