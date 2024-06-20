In brief Simplifying... In brief Sunny Deol is teaming up with Gopichand Malineni for a high-budget action film, tentatively titled SDGM, set to start shooting later this month.

The film's music will be composed by Thaman S, with cinematography by Rishi Punjabi and production design by Avinash Kolla.

Deol, fresh off his comeback with Gadar 2, is also set to appear in Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947, and has announced Border 2 and Soorya in his upcoming projects. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Gopichand Malineni announces new project with Sunny Deol

Gopichand Malineni-Sunny Deol team up for 'India's biggest action film'

By Isha Sharma 10:19 am Jun 20, 202410:19 am

What's the story Following the success of his film Veera Simha Reddy, Tollywood director Gopichand Malineni has announced a new project featuring Bollywood actor Sunny Deol. This comes after a previously planned project with Ravi Teja was shelved for various reasons. The movie, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, is already creating a buzz in the industry. This will be Deol's first pan-Indian project!

Crew details

Production details and crew of the new project revealed

On Thursday, production companies, Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, released an announcement poster for the project, tentatively titled SDGM. The film's music will be composed by Thaman S, while Rishi Punjabi will handle the cinematography. Avinash Kolla has been assigned the responsibility of production design. Per reports, the shooting for this high-budget movie is set to commence later this month.

Twitter Post

Here is the poster of the film

Deol's other projects

Other projects of the actor in the pipeline

Deol, who bounced back last year after starring in Gadar 2, is now looking ahead at the release of Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947. It also stars Ali Fazal and Preity Zinta and is produced by Aamir Khan. In addition to that, he recently announced Border 2 and will be completing his film Soorya after a two-year-long gap. Deol is back and how!