Box office: Sharvari-Abhay Verma's 'Munjya' surpasses ₹65 crore mark

What's the story The horror-comedy film Munjya, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and starring Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, and Sharvari, continues to reign supreme at the box office. Since its theatrical release on June 7, 2024, the film has crossed the significant milestone of ₹60 crore. Per Sacnilk, on its 13th day of release, Wednesday, its box office collections reached ₹2.85 crore, bringing the total to an impressive ₹65.30 crore.

Munjya recorded a Hindi occupancy of 19.03% on Wednesday. The morning shows had an occupancy rate of 10.40%, which slightly increased to 19.45% in the afternoon. The evening shows saw a further rise to 21.72%, and the night shows peaked at an impressive 24.54%, demonstrating the film's consistent popularity among audiences. Despite a new release (Chandu Champion), the film is absolutely unfazed.

The film maintains steady box office collections post-release

Munjya has maintained consistent daily box office collections since its release. The film opened with ₹4 crore on Day 1 and saw a steady increase over the first weekend, earning ₹7.25 crore and ₹8 crore on Day 2 and Day 3 respectively. The collections remained stable around ₹4 crore for the next few days before experiencing another surge over the second weekend, reflecting the film's sustained appeal to audiences. It's a part of Maddock Films's horror-comedy universe.