Mona Singh discusses career boost with 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

By Isha Sharma 10:08 am Jun 08, 202410:08 am

What's the story Mona Singh, recognized for her significant role in Laal Singh Chaddha has spoken about the film's underwhelming critical and commercial reception. During the promotions of her recent film Munjya, she expressed that despite its lackluster box office performance, Laal Singh Chaddha led to quality roles due to its popularity on Netflix. The film was headlined by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan.

Acting craft

Singh's views on acting craft and box office success

Singh shared her perspective on the correlation between an actor's craft and box office success. She stated, "Well, I will give you the best example for this - right now, all the work that I've been doing for the last two years, since 2022, is because of Laal Singh Chaddha." "The movie didn't get great box office numbers but I got great shows because of that film. An actor's talent never goes to waste. It always gets noticed."

Audience resonance

Audience's connection with Singh's characters

Singh further said, "When you're able to resonate with people, when people look up to you for the character that you play, I got that first validation while playing Jassi." "A lot of women again reached out to me after 'Made in Heaven', especially those who have been through domestic abuse. That is the biggest gratification as an actor for me that people begin to resonate with you as to what you're portraying."

Career transition

Singh's journey from TV soaps to OTT shows

Singh further reflected on her career choices. After her show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, she took a break from TV serials to explore different avenues. She stated, "It was very easy to fall for the rigmarole of saas-bahu sagas but I was sure I didn't want to do that." "In 2014, there was a time when I thought to myself that I have done everything on TV which is why I decided to take a break and moved to theatre."

'Munjya'

Know about her latest release, 'Munjya'

Singh's latest, Munjya, was released on Friday. It stars Abhay Verma, Sharvari, Suhas Joshi, and is a part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, it revolves around a famous Maharashtrian folk tale concerning Brahmin boys, who, after their untimely death, are believed to haunt people, including their own families. Singh portrays Verma's mother in the film.