In brief Simplifying... In brief Amitabh Bachchan broke his usual practice of avoiding promotional events for the film 'Kalki 2898 AD', citing respect for the production team led by daughters of the Head.

The event was marked by memorable moments, including a friendly competition between Bachchan and Prabhas to escort co-star Padukone from the stage.

The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, is set to release on June 27. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The cast of 'Kalki 2898 AD' attended an event on Wednesday

'Beyond personal choices': Amitabh breaks tradition for 'Kalki 2898 AD'

By Isha Sharma 09:47 am Jun 20, 202409:47 am

What's the story In a surprising move, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan attended the promotional event for the upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD in Mumbai on Wednesday.﻿ Known for his reticence toward such events, especially in the post-COVID-19 era, Bachchan's presence marked a departure from his usual practice. The event in Mumbai also saw other luminaries of Indian cinema like Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas. In his blog, Big B has now detailed the reason behind making this exception.

Unusual decision

Bachchan reveals reason for attending 'Kalki 2898 AD' event

Bachchan stated on his blog, "My presence for promotional work is one that I shy away from .. but for the sake of the most humble Production team .. and more particularly, a team that is run by daughters of the Head .. it is a justification beyond personal choices." "To be a part of a vision of the maker and director, of some extraordinary thought was a delight that I had not imagined or was even close to."

Event highlights

Memorable moments from 'Kalki 2898 AD' promotional event

The promotional event was filled with memorable and wholesome moments, including a friendly competition between Bachchan and Prabhas to escort Padukone from the stage. The audience appreciated Bachchan's gentlemanly conduct and Padukone's dedication to her role. Rana Daggubati's presence at the event added to the enthusiasm. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, will release on June 27.

Twitter Post

Here are some moments from the event