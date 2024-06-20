In brief Simplifying... In brief Kartik Aaryan's latest film, 'Chandu Champion', has reached a box office total of ₹32.75 crore in India, despite stiff competition from 'Munjya'.

Box office: Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion' hits ₹30 crore mark

What's the story The Kartik Aaryan-led film Chandu Champion has successfully crossed the ₹30 crore mark on its sixth day at the box office. Despite initial struggles to reach double-digit numbers, positive reviews and word of mouth have bolstered its performance. The film, directed by Kabir Khan, tells the true story of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming.

According to Sacnilk, Chandu Champion collected ₹3.00 crore on its sixth day, bringing the total India nett to ₹32.75 crore. The film started strong with ₹4.75 crore on day one and ₹7 crore on day two. Its highest single-day earnings were on day three with ₹9.75 crore, while days four and five brought in ₹5 crore and ₹3.25 crore respectively. However, Munjya continues to give it a tough fight.

Aaryan has been actively attending theatre screenings to interact with fans and gauge their reactions. On Wednesday, he attended a screening where young fans cheered enthusiastically for him. Reflecting on the experience, Aaryan stated, "Blessed to get the purest form of love from these little angels." The film has also been lauded by veterans such as Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi.

In Chandu Champion, Aaryan portrays various stages of his character's life, including roles as an Indian Army soldier, a wrestler, a boxer, a 1965 war veteran, and a swimmer. The film also features Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The movie is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Khan. It is Aaryan's first release of 2024 and will be followed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Diwali.