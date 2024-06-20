In brief Simplifying... In brief Shatrughan Sinha, despite his busy political schedule, has confirmed his presence at his daughter Sonakshi's wedding.

He expressed his pride and fondness for Sonakshi, stating her happiness is his own.

Sinha also dismissed rumors about his non-attendance, emphasizing his role as her pillar of strength and real 'kavach' (armour). Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shatrughan Sinha confirms attendance at daughter's wedding

'I'll be there': Shatrughan Sinha confirms attendance at Sonakshi's wedding

By Isha Sharma 09:17 am Jun 20, 202409:17 am

What's the story The update has finally come from the horse's mouth.﻿ Sonakshi Sinha's father, Shatrughan Sinha, has confirmed his presence at her upcoming wedding to actor Zaheer Iqbal. This confirmation comes amid heavy rumors questioning his attendance due to the ceremony clashing with his political commitments in Delhi and an apparent conflict within his family. The wedding is scheduled for Sunday.

Balancing act

Sinha is 'proud' of his daughter

Sinha told Times Now, "Tell me, whose life is it anyway? It's just the life of my only daughter Sonakshi, whom I am very proud of and immensely fond of." "She calls me the pillar of her strength. I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn't I and why won't I? Her happiness is my happiness and vice versa. She has every right to choose her partner and the other details of her wedding."

Family unity

'Khamosh!': Sinha's response to all casting doubt on his attendance

He underscored, "I am extremely tied up with my political work in Delhi. The very fact that I have still been in Mumbai conveys that I am here not only as her pillar of strength but as her real kavach (armour) as well." "Those who are coming out with fake news are just sounding very frustrated with this joyous occasion as they are spreading nothing but lies...Khamosh, it's none of your business. Mind only your business."

Fatherly anticipation

Anticipation for daughter's wedding despite busy schedule

In a previous interview, Sinha had expressed his desire to be present at his daughter's wedding despite his political commitments. He stated, "Whenever my daughter gets married, I would like to be dancing right in front of the baaraat." This sentiment reflects Sinha's eagerness and anticipation for the joyous occasion, further dispelling doubts about his attendance. Iqbal and Sinha have been dating for the past seven years and are finally ready to tie the knot.